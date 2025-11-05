Twin Cities Suburbs

Balance of power at stake in Minneapolis City Council elections

The election will determine whether the progressive bloc continues to control the council.

By Matt McKinney

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 5, 2025 at 3:28AM
Minneapolis City Council President Elliott Payne speaks with other council members during a news conference earlier this year. From left, Council Member Jason Chavez, Council Vice President Aisha Chughtai and council members Katie Cashman, Robin Wonsley, Jeremiah Ellison and Aurin Chowdhury. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Voters flocked to the polls Tuesday to choose a new Minneapolis City Council, a high-stakes fight expected to determine which faction of Democrats will lead the city.

At stake are issues that touch every corner of Minneapolis, from taxes and public safety to housing and homelessness, as well as efforts to bring fresh vitality to Uptown, Nicollet Mall and the riverfront. Voters were also watching the larger dynamics at play on the City Council, where a bloc of progressive council members for the past two years have foiled the council’s more moderate faction and Mayor Jacob Frey.

None of the races’ results had been called by 9 p.m. Tuesday.

In 2024, the bloc overrode Frey’s vetoes of a minimum pay rate for rideshare drivers, an Israel-Hamas ceasefire resolution and a carbon emissions fee. The bloc attempted but failed to override Frey’s veto of a new labor standards board and a denial of raises for about 160 high-paid city employees that Frey supported.

Marilyn Matheny, 87, said she voted for Frey and supports him in balancing out some City Council members who she believes are overly liberal.

“It’s to kind of stabilize the very extreme elements on the council,” said Matheny, who was interviewed outside a polling location at the Seward Tower East in south Minneapolis. “I’m not sure I like the direction they’re going, all that while I am very liberal in my politics.”

The city does not plan to count past first-choice votes Tuesday, so only races in which one candidate receives more than 50% of first-choice votes will be announced on Election Day. Tabulation will resume Wednesday morning for subsequent-choice votes.

There are three open council seats and three incumbents in tough races.

Incumbents face challenges

In Ward 2, Council Member Robin Wonsley, a democratic socialist, is seeking a third term while facing a robust challenge from former state Rep. Shelley Madore, who comes with support from Frey-aligned forces.

The council contest is one of several this year to mirror the larger battle between the city’s progressive and moderate factions of Democrats. Donors have taken note, sending $129,000 to Madore, and $72,000 to Wonsley. The ward includes eastern Minneapolis, including the University of Minnesota, where Wonsley puts a lot of her focus.

Wonsley says her priority is to make Minneapolis inclusive and affordable and has targeted high housing costs and food insecurity. Madore has cast herself as a pragmatic politician who wants to work on issues such as improving inspections of rental properties.

In Ward 7, fundraising totals climbed into six figures in what’s become the most expensive council race this year as incumbent Katie Cashman lost the DFL endorsement to challenger Elizabeth Shaffer. Cashman didn’t have the endorsement when she won her first term in 2023, either — but neither did her opponent.

Shaffer has cast Cashman as too progressive for the comparatively moderate ward. Cashman says her record shows she’s straddled the ideological factions on the council while delivering prudent policy for her constituents. Shaffer, a member of the Park and Recreation Board, raised $248,378, and Cashman raised $119,438, according to the latest data.

Council Vice President Aisha Chughtai is fighting to hold on to her Ward 10 seat representing neighborhoods around Uptown while facing a challenge from Lydia Millard. Chughtai, a democratic socialist, has leaned into her role as a foil to Frey.

Millard, the Frey-aligned candidate backed by the All of Mpls PAC, has campaigned on a message of public safety and restoring businesses in the once-thriving entertainment district of Uptown.

Open seats attract attention

Six candidates filed to take the seat being vacated by Jeremiah Ellison in Ward 5. It’s one of three open seats in this year’s election.

Candidates Tinitha “Pearll” Warren and Ethrophic Burnett were the leading vote-getters at the Minneapolis DFL Party convention, but neither garnered the 60% required to take the endorsement. Warren was endorsed by the pro-Frey All of Mpls, Burnett by the anti-Frey Minneapolis for the Many.

Warren, the homeownership development manager for Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity, has raised the most money, at nearly $89,000. The more progressive Burnett has raised more than $26,000. Burnett, who was endorsed by Ellison, works for the City Clerk’s Office.

In Ward 8, candidate Soren Stevenson nearly beat Council Member Andrea Jenkins in 2023 and is considered the favorite by many. Jenkins is not running this year, and Stevenson, a democratic socialist, was endorsed by the Minneapolis DFL over opponent Josh Bassais.

Sorenson, a homeless outreach worker and housing policy advocate, says his priorities are labor, public safety, housing and the environment. Bassais, who has worked as a union business representative, has Jenkins’ endorsement. He says his priorities are affordable housing, public safety, economic growth and the future of George Floyd Square.

In Ward 11, Jamison Whiting won the DFL endorsement to replace outgoing City Council Member Emily Koski. He has out-fundraised his opponents and has been endorsed by All of Mpls. Whiting is a police reform attorney for the city. Minneapolis for the Many didn’t endorse anyone in the race.

Some seats are safe bets

Some council members are widely expected to win re-election, according to interviews with people from across the city’s political spectrum.

Council members who align with Frey and are considered safe bets to win re-election include Michael Rainville, LaTrisha Vetaw and Linea Palmisano.

Progressive council members considered safe bets to win another term include Council President Elliott Payne and council members Jamal Osman, Jason Chavez and Aurin Chowdhury.

Deena Winter and Kyeland Jackson of the Minnesota Star Tribune contributed to this story.

Matt McKinney

Reporter

Matt McKinney writes about his hometown of Stillwater and the rest of Washington County for the Star Tribune's suburbs team. 

