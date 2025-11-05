Balance of power at stake in Minneapolis City Council elections

Voters flocked to the polls Tuesday to choose a new Minneapolis City Council, a high-stakes fight expected to determine which faction of Democrats will lead the city.
At stake are issues that touch every corner of Minneapolis, from taxes and public safety to housing and homelessness, as well as efforts to bring fresh vitality to Uptown, Nicollet Mall and the riverfront. Voters were also watching the larger dynamics at play on the City Council, where a bloc of progressive council members for the past two years have foiled the council’s more moderate faction and Mayor Jacob Frey.
None of the races’ results had been called by 9 p.m. Tuesday.
In 2024, the bloc overrode Frey’s vetoes of a minimum pay rate for rideshare drivers, an Israel-Hamas ceasefire resolution and a carbon emissions fee. The bloc attempted but failed to override Frey’s veto of a new labor standards board and a denial of raises for about 160 high-paid city employees that Frey supported.
Marilyn Matheny, 87, said she voted for Frey and supports him in balancing out some City Council members who she believes are overly liberal.
“It’s to kind of stabilize the very extreme elements on the council,” said Matheny, who was interviewed outside a polling location at the Seward Tower East in south Minneapolis. “I’m not sure I like the direction they’re going, all that while I am very liberal in my politics.”
The city does not plan to count past first-choice votes Tuesday, so only races in which one candidate receives more than 50% of first-choice votes will be announced on Election Day. Tabulation will resume Wednesday morning for subsequent-choice votes.
There are three open council seats and three incumbents in tough races.