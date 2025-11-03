Early voting in Minneapolis on second-highest pace ever

This year, the highest early vote turnout in the city’s 13 wards so far is in Ward 6, which is south and east of downtown, including the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood, home to a large East African immigrant community that the Fateh campaign has been pushing hard to vote early. During a recent campaign swing through the ward, most people Fateh encountered said they’d already voted — often for him. As of Sunday, 3,250 people in the ward had voted.