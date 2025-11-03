Early voting in Minneapolis on second-highest pace ever

The city of Minneapolis was on pace to have its second-highest early voting turnout for a city election, with over 23,000 people voting as of Sunday, according to city data.
That means over 9% of eligible voters have already voted in the election, in which the mayor and all 13 Minneapolis City Council seats are on the ballot Tuesday, as well as all nine Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board seats and the two elected Board of Estimate and Taxation seats.
And early voting isn’t over yet: The city’s early vote center at 980 E. Hennepin Av. is open until 5 p.m. Monday.
The only other municipal election with a higher early voting turnout was in 2021, when 26,082 people had voted by this time. It was a big election, the first after George Floyd’s police killing sparked global protests and prompted a ballot measure that would have dismantled and rebuilt the Police Department, had it passed.
All of the city’s elected offices were up for grabs that year, along with three ballot questions, fueling a record turnout of 54% of registered voters — the highest turnout since at least 1979, according to Jon Martin, deputy director of Elections & Voter Services for the city.
This year’s voter turnout was actually ahead of the 2021 pace for much of the period since early voting began Sept. 19.
This year, the highest early vote turnout in the city’s 13 wards so far is in Ward 6, which is south and east of downtown, including the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood, home to a large East African immigrant community that the Fateh campaign has been pushing hard to vote early. During a recent campaign swing through the ward, most people Fateh encountered said they’d already voted — often for him. As of Sunday, 3,250 people in the ward had voted.
Following closely behind is Ward 3, which stretches from downtown north across the Mississippi River and is the ward Mayor Jacob Frey was first elected to represent on the City Council in 2013. He represented the ward until he ran for mayor in 2017.