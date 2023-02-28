Introduction: Two quotes — one each from Wild GM Bill Guerin and Wolves coach Chris Finch — gave a pretty good summary of where both franchises are in their evolution right now. In short: They are both still trying to figure out who they are pretty late into their seasons.

8:00: Star Tribune columnist Chip Scoggins joins Rand as they try to answer this question in the wake of news that Dennis Evans won't be joining the Gophers: How is a struggling program supposed to improve in this modern era of college sports? Plus some skepticism about Karl-Anthony Towns.

35:00: Some good news for the Twins.

