Minnesota's 2024 Second Congressional District race is on.

Newcomer Tayler Rahm, a criminal defense lawyer, launched his bid with a party at Brackett's Crossing Country Club in Lakeville on Wednesday. Rahm, 35, grew up in Savage and now lives in Burnsville.

The Republican, who runs his own law firm, is seeking to unseat Rep. Angie Craig, a Democrat who lives in Prior Lake. Craig has been fundraising but has not formally announced that she will seek a fourth term representing the south-suburban and rural district.

In the past two elections, Republican Tyler Kistner challenged Craig and lost by a few percentage points. Kistner hasn't said whether he will try again, but given the demographics, the race is likely to again be competitive.

"The American dream is still alive and it's worth fighting for," Rahm's announcement read.

Rahm said he wants to stop reckless spending and unnecessary regulations. He wants to arrest and imprison violent criminals and put an end to illegal border crossings and drug trafficking. He also said he wants to promote school choice and ban "biological men" from competing in women's sports.

Former Lexington Mayor Mike Murphy, who unsuccessfully sought the GOP nomination for governor in 2022, is also in the race.