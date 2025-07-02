Wires

Bryan Kohberger tells a judge that he is guilty of killing four University of Idaho students in 2022

Bryan Kohberger tells a judge that he is guilty of killing four University of Idaho students in 2022.

The Associated Press
July 2, 2025 at 5:42PM

BOISE, Idaho — Bryan Kohberger tells a judge that he is guilty of killing four University of Idaho students in 2022.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Federal judge blocks Trump executive barring asylum at southern border, gives administration time to appeal

Federal judge blocks Trump executive barring asylum at southern border, gives administration time to appeal.

Wires

Bryan Kohberger pleads guilty to killing four University of Idaho students in a plea deal to avoid the death penalty

Wires

Bryan Kohberger tells a judge that he is guilty of killing four University of Idaho students in 2022