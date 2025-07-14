LONDON — BBC says it is ‘untenable' for MasterChef host Gregg Wallace to continue on the show after sexual misconduct claims.
BBC says it is ‘untenable' for MasterChef host Gregg Wallace to continue on the show after sexual misconduct claims
BBC says it is ‘untenable' for MasterChef host Gregg Wallace to continue on the show after sexual misconduct claims.
The Associated Press
July 14, 2025 at 9:15AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
BBC says it is ‘untenable' for MasterChef host Gregg Wallace to continue on the show after sexual misconduct claims
BBC says it is ‘untenable' for MasterChef host Gregg Wallace to continue on the show after sexual misconduct claims.