Wires

BBC says it is ‘untenable' for MasterChef host Gregg Wallace to continue on the show after sexual misconduct claims

BBC says it is ‘untenable' for MasterChef host Gregg Wallace to continue on the show after sexual misconduct claims.

The Associated Press
July 14, 2025 at 9:15AM

LONDON — BBC says it is ‘untenable' for MasterChef host Gregg Wallace to continue on the show after sexual misconduct claims.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

BBC says it is ‘untenable' for MasterChef host Gregg Wallace to continue on the show after sexual misconduct claims

BBC says it is ‘untenable' for MasterChef host Gregg Wallace to continue on the show after sexual misconduct claims.

Wires

Washington Nationals select Oklahoma high school shortstop Eli Willits with first pick in MLB draft

Wires

Chelsea beats PSG 3-0 for Club World Cup title as Palmer scores twice and sets up third goal