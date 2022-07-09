An argument at a Minneapolis intersection turned deadly early Saturday when a woman reportedly drove her SUV off the street and hit a man she had previously dated.
Police were called at around 3:20 a.m. to 1st Ave. S. and 17th St. E. on a report of a domestic dispute between the two and found the man in his 30s with multiple injuries.
The female driver was arrested on the scene while the injured male was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where he died, according to an incident report from Minneapolis police. His identity has not yet been released.
The incident is the 46th investigated as a homicide this year by Minneapolis police, the department said.
