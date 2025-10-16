After rough summer for Hennepin County first responders, Rigsby the therapy puppy a welcome addition

Rigsby is a 4-month-old English Springer Spaniel puppy, still growing into his own ears.
He has one job. To make bad days a little bit better for first responders in Hennepin County and neighboring communities.
Rigsby is very good at his job.
“He’s here to bring joy to some really tough days and to bring a little bit of comfort to our staff,” said Rigsby’s handler, Mary Welch, deputy chief of staff at the Hennepin Emergency Medical Service campus.
There have been a lot of tough days for Minnesota first responders recently. Mass shootings. A political assassination. A shooter who opened fire on children at prayer in a church.
Every call they answer could be from someone having a bad day, or the worst day, or the last day. It doesn’t matter how tough you are, or how well trained; all that grief and pain can wear you down. It can break your heart.
That’s where Rigsby comes in, tripping over his own feet, wagging his tail so hard his entire back end wriggles. He’s been on the job for two months and he’s still figuring things out, like whether his “Therapy Dog” badge is edible. (It is not, but not for lack of trying.)
“Rigsby brings joy to everyone, every day,” Welch said. “They walk into our lounge and off of their shifts and they immediately light up when they see him, and it is fantastic to watch.”