News & Politics

After rough summer for Hennepin County first responders, Rigsby the therapy puppy a welcome addition

On the hard days, there’s a soft puppy for first responders to hug.

Columnist Icon

By Jennifer Brooks

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 16, 2025 at 7:40PM
Rigsby, a 4-month-old English springer spaniel, serves as a therapy puppy for first responders at Hennepin County Emergency Medical Services and across the metro. (Jennifer Brooks)

Rigsby is a 4-month-old English Springer Spaniel puppy, still growing into his own ears.

He has one job. To make bad days a little bit better for first responders in Hennepin County and neighboring communities.

Rigsby is very good at his job.

Rigsby the therapy dog, cuddles with a Hennepin County paramedic. He's a welcome addition to the crew after a summer of tragedy. (Hennepin EMS)

“He’s here to bring joy to some really tough days and to bring a little bit of comfort to our staff,” said Rigsby’s handler, Mary Welch, deputy chief of staff at the Hennepin Emergency Medical Service campus.

There have been a lot of tough days for Minnesota first responders recently. Mass shootings. A political assassination. A shooter who opened fire on children at prayer in a church.

Every call they answer could be from someone having a bad day, or the worst day, or the last day. It doesn’t matter how tough you are, or how well trained; all that grief and pain can wear you down. It can break your heart.

That’s where Rigsby comes in, tripping over his own feet, wagging his tail so hard his entire back end wriggles. He’s been on the job for two months and he’s still figuring things out, like whether his “Therapy Dog” badge is edible. (It is not, but not for lack of trying.)

“Rigsby brings joy to everyone, every day,” Welch said. “They walk into our lounge and off of their shifts and they immediately light up when they see him, and it is fantastic to watch.”

Rigsby was trained by Soldier’s 6, a nonprofit that has provided more than 300 therapy dogs free of charge to veterans, police officers, firefighters, paramedics, correctional officers and 911 dispatchers.

Mike Boehmer, head trainer for Soldier’s 6, and Tom Sweeny, who trained Rigsby, estimate that it costs about $12,000 to fully train a certified therapy dog — all covered by donations and fundraisers. They start with dogs, either from rescues or breeders, with the right temperament and spend months training them to bring out their natural instincts to make the world a happier place.

Dogs can sense a human in distress. They can smell the elevated cortisol levels, they can read the body language. Anyone who’s ever had a dog jump up on the couch and lean into you while you watch a sad movie knows this. A therapy dog just makes it a career.

“Rigsby, sit,” Welch instructed the puppy, who was alternating between mugging for the cameras and trying to eat random objects off the ground. Rigsby planted his butt on the ground and turned his freckled nose toward her, alert and calm. “Good sit.”

Rigsby has made the rounds at Hennepin Healthcare and paid a visit to Ramsey County after their EMS answered some tough calls. The puppy is here for all the first responders who need him, she noted. “I’m just the lucky person who gets to take him home every day and work with him.”

about the writer

about the writer

Jennifer Brooks

Columnist

Jennifer Brooks is a local columnist for the Minnesota Star Tribune. She travels across Minnesota, writing thoughtful and surprising stories about residents and issues.

See Moreicon

More from News & Politics

See More

News & Politics

After rough summer for Hennepin County first responders, Rigsby the therapy puppy a welcome addition

Staff headshot
Jennifer Brooks
card image
Jennifer Brooks

On the hard days, there’s a soft puppy for first responders to hug.

Minneapolis

After 2-month lull, Minneapolis hit by resurgence in smash-and-grab vehicle vandalism, theft

card image

Minneapolis

Minneapolis police suspect driver going at least 60 mph when causing chain-reaction crash with train

card image