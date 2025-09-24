Brooks: The return of the lost Loring Greenway playground

Residents along the Loring Greenway woke up last fall to find a vacant sandlot where the neighborhood playground used to be.
Minneapolis Public Works, which maintains the pedestrian walkway that threads from Nicollet Mall to Loring Park, had demolished the aging playground for safety reasons.
One problem: That wasn’t a city playground. Neighborhood residents had bought and paid for it decades earlier, and the neighborhood wanted its playground back.
The Loring Greenway is an urban oasis of fountains, flowers and neighbors relaxing around cafe tables. But it’s not a park, which is the department that usually deals with playgrounds. Public Works leans more toward streets and sewers.
Perhaps, city officials suggested, an empty sandlot would be just as much fun for children as swings and slides had been? Maybe the city could set up some beach toys and cornhole boards?
No, thank you, residents insisted at a series of well-attended public meetings over the past year. Take a playground, leave a playground.
Which is how Minneapolis Public Works ended up shopping for its first and probably last playground.
They found one in Texas (for sale: commercial playground set, never used) and hope to have it installed on the greenway in October.