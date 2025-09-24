Brooks: The return of the lost Loring Greenway playground

“Some may say that a playground is a frivolous pet project,” Minneapolis Council Member Katie Cashman, who represents a neighborhood that was a little less fun this year with fewer play structures, said in a statement. “However, when you are the caregiver of young kids, playgrounds make a world of difference in the emotional and physical well-being of a child. They encourage exercise, imaginative play, and can lead to the creation of friendships that last a lifetime. That is always something worth fighting for.”