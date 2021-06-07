Unless you 100% gave in to the heat on Sunday, there's a pretty good chance you didn't see these three moments in sports that you aren't likely to see again soon.

For all of the frustration — the Twins' poor play, the Wolves ongoing struggles and so on — there are still some "Look at that!" moments that can keep you engaged.

Here are three from the weekend.

You probably won't remember that Miguel Sano struck out three times on Sunday or that he did have an RBI double against the Royals. You will remember the way he started this triple play in the third inning. How unique was it? It was the first one that involved throws from the first baseman to the shortstop to the second baseman since 1980.

Many of our soccer friends said the first CONCACAF Nations League was a low-profile tournament that felt like a substitute for the "friendlies' that typically mark national team play between major events. That doesn't matter right now to U.S. soccer fans, who saw their team defeat Mexico 3-2 in extra time on Sunday night in the championship match. There were all sorts of twists on the field, but the most spectacular moment was this save by back-up goalkeeper Ethan Horvath, who was a second-half substitute when the starter was injured.

Let's go to the (Univision) video.

And, finally, here's about four minutes of Simone Biles being the greatest gymnast in the world. No more words are needed about the U.S. gymnastics championships. Just watch.