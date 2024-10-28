A look askance at power structures on the day of the cat

A few weeks ago, JD Vance swung through Minneapolis for a cheap publicity stunt in front of the former home of the Third Police Precinct. While it was almost certainly intended for a national audience who have never set foot in Minnesota, never mind Lake Street, it did cause a little local hubbub. Our mayor, Jacob Frey, was quick to come to the city’s defense, touting its various charms in social media posts in the days that followed.