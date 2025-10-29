3M still has reshaping to do, but don’t expect a ‘big bang’

3M isn’t done transforming, but it is putting the dynamite away.
After layoffs and the Solventum spinoff created a smaller company in recent years, 3M CEO Bill Brown now wants to take out a chisel to finish carving the Maplewood-based institution into a focused growth machine.
“There won’t be a big bang,” he told analysts last week. “What we’re embarking on now is a more longer-term, more thoughtful redesign.”
Brown, about 18 months into his tenure, is staking his legacy on that slow-and-steady final polish.
“Bill Brown is only the third outside CEO in 3M history, and the prior two ended up being quite unsuccessful,” said RBC analyst Deane Dray. “But if you were filming a movie and wanted a charismatic CEO, that’s Bill Brown. He’s a whirlwind of motion and action and comes from a fabulous background.”
3M has already turned around years of declining innovation, at least by one measure. New product launches — often incremental improvements on existing lines, like the latest Scotch painter’s tape — should add up to a much larger share of overall sales in the coming years.
Right now, about 10% of sales come from products introduced in the past five years. By 2027, that number should be 20%, if 3M hits its goal for 1,000 new product launches.
“We continue to shift resources toward new product development,” Brown told analysts. “And most importantly, we’re beginning to bend the curve on revenue from new products.”