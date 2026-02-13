Yuen: Weeks into dating ‘Love is Blind’ alum, chef Yia Vang knew she was the one

The server at Estelle in St. Paul had just brought over some complimentary cheese curds when Amanda Burke skipped the small talk and started to interrogate her new suitor. It was their very first date, and Burke launched into her “dealbreaker” questions:
No. 1: Have you ever cheated on someone?
No. 2: How many times have you been in love?
Her date, whom she met online, was none other than Hmong American celebrity chef Yia Vang. And he was sweating bullets.
“They literally just gifted us some cheese curds, and we haven’t even gotten to the apps yet,” Vang recalled. “I was like, ‘I don’t know where the night goes from here.’ ”
Thankfully, Vang’s responses signaled nothing but green-flag energy. He answered “no” to the cheating question. And he said he’d been in love a total of three times.
Now, make that four. And this time, he is floored.
Vang, the nationally acclaimed restaurateur behind Vinai and Union Hmong Kitchen, said he realized after two weeks of dating that he wanted to marry Burke. He was smitten with her dance-on-the-sidewalk playfulness, her cut-to-the-chase honesty, her genuine laughter at his jokes. Last month, about a year after that first date, he proposed on a stroll through New York’s Central Park. She said yes.