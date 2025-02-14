Yuen: In Minnesota, ‘Love Is Blind’ kicks off with the slowest start ever

The closest thing to a villain to emerge in the first six episodes, which drop on Valentine’s Day, is a medical-device sales guy named David Bettenburg. His way of breaking the ice with dates is pointing out the women’s spinster-like age (over 30) and joking (but is he?) that they’re probably no longer attractive. This guy has Shake Chatterjee (Season 2) vibes, but with a sprout of self-awareness about his lack of maturity. David’s desire to grow, his occasional moments of vulnerability and his shallowness toward women make things interesting but will have you cursing at your screen.