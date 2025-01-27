When the Twin Cities version of “Love is Blind” premieres on Feb. 14, the 32 contestants will be complete strangers to most viewers. But Minnesotans might recognize at least a few of the cast members.
The Minneapolis version of ‘Love Is Blind’ includes some local bigwigs
The new season of the Netflix series debuts Valentine’s Day.
Participants, who were announced Monday, include Adam Bevis, co-owner and fashion director for Jaxen Grey, a boutique men’s store with four locations in the Twin Cities, and Brian Sumption, owner of Troubadour Wine Bar in Minneapolis.
The group also features Molly Mullaney, an executive assistant at St. Paul’s Coulee Bank, and Yemi Ajagbe, a product sales manager for General Mills. Both have done stints as cheerleaders for the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Casting directors seemed particularly interested in those who work in the medical field. This season’s daters include three nurses, a physician associate, a medical student, a health care recruiter, a medical device salesman and a dentist.
The show, now in its eighth season, separates itself from other dating series by having its contestants court each other without actually seeing each other in person. They meet only after a marriage proposal is accepted.
You can expect plenty of conversations about the difficulties of dating in the Midwest.
“Men just aren’t very forward here, so I don’t get approached very often,” Ajagbe said in a blurb provided by Netflix. “It might have to do with the fact that I’m a little intimidating.”
The first six of 12 episodes will drop on Valentine’s Day with subsequent episodes becoming available on Fridays through March 7.
The casting call for the Twin Cities edition went out in March 2023 and film crews were sighted in the area in early 2024. Nick and Vanessa Lachey return as hosts.
