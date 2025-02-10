Everything you need to know before watching the Minneapolis edition of ‘Love Is Blind’

How much of Minnesota will we see? Not much in the beginning. The 32 contestants, ages 23 to 43, start their journey in Santa Clarita, Calif., where they communicate through “pods” stocked with tons of snacks. The couples who connect fly off to Honduras where they get to know each other in the flesh. It’s not until the middle of Episode 8 that we see the remaining participants return to Minnesota where they live together, meet potential in-laws and plan their nuptials.