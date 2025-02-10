Minnesotans occasionally make their mark on reality TV, but it’s rare that one of those shows focuses entirely on our state. That’s why we’re a little giddy about the upcoming season of Netflix’s “Love Is Blind,” which features an entire cast of Twin Cities residents and lots of local hot spots. Here’s what you should know before the first episodes start streaming on Valentine’s Day.
Everything you need to know before watching the Minneapolis edition of ‘Love Is Blind’
The season starts streaming Friday on Netflix.
Never heard of the show. What is it? Like “The Bachelor” and “Temptation Island,” “Blind” offers a dating service for photogenic singles. But there’s a twist: Contestants date without seeing each other, relying solely on conversation through a wall. They meet face-to-face only after there’s a marriage proposal.
Those who do get engaged take a quick tropical vacation before moving back home and deciding whether they want to go through with the wedding in a month.
The series, hosted by Nick and Vanessa Lachey, has spawned several international spinoffs since its 2020 launch. Other American cities that have been featured include Atlanta, Dallas and Seattle.
OK. You’ve got me curious. How can I watch? You need to be a Netflix subscriber. The first six episodes, each roughly an hour long, drop Friday. The next three installments stream Feb. 21. Episodes 10, 11 and 12 are available on Feb. 28 with the series finale scheduled for March 7. You also can expect some kind of reunion special this spring.
How much of Minnesota will we see? Not much in the beginning. The 32 contestants, ages 23 to 43, start their journey in Santa Clarita, Calif., where they communicate through “pods” stocked with tons of snacks. The couples who connect fly off to Honduras where they get to know each other in the flesh. It’s not until the middle of Episode 8 that we see the remaining participants return to Minnesota where they live together, meet potential in-laws and plan their nuptials.
Geez, that’s a long wait. Once they finally get here, where do they hang out? The lovebirds move into 365 Nicollet, a 30-story luxury apartment tower near the Minneapolis Central Library. It’s got a Jacuzzi spa, yoga studio and penthouse lounge. Other sites featured in Episode 9 and teasers include the Grind Mpls, St. Paul’s BlackStack Brewing, Minneapolis’ Bryant Lake Bowl and St. Paul’s Marjorie McNeely Conservatory.
When were they here? Shooting took place around March 2024. Based on the clips from later episodes, the crew had to deal with some snowfall.
Who are the breakout stars? Several of the original 32 contestants fade away after being introduced. (We can only assume they don’t make a connection and packed their bags after a couple of days.)
We don’t want to give away who finds TV love, but pay special attention to Devin Buckley, a deeply religious sports instructor; David Battenburg, a medical device salesman with a potentially alienating sense of humor; and Taylor Haag, a colonoscopy nurse with creeping suspicions about her potential husband.
The season starts streaming Friday on Netflix.