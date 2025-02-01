Vang: Hmong cuisine is having a moment — make that a movement — thanks to these three Minnesota chefs

This year, the Hmong community will mark 50 years of being in the U.S. So it’s only taken about half a century for the rest of America to catch up to what I’ve always known as a Hmong American: Hmong food is absolutely scrumptious. With its farm-fresh vegetables, fragrant herbs and high-quality proteins like pork, chicken and fish, it’s a celebration of bold, balanced flavors. This is how my mother cooked in her kitchen, weaving together spicy, sour, salty and sweet notes using lemongrass, chili peppers, fish sauce and fresh cilantro to create dishes that were as rich in taste as they were in tradition.