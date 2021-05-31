A 20-year-old St. Paul woman was arrested Sunday in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Minneapolis on Friday.

Police responded to report of a crash in the 2500 block of West Broadway Avenue about 10:30 p.m. Friday and found a man, identified as Kevin Dodge-Fjelbroten, lying in the street. An unoccupied, heavily damaged vehicle was stopped nearby, police said. Dodge-Fjelbroten was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A preliminary investigation indicates that Dodge-Fjelbroten walked into the westbound lanes of the street and was struck by a silver Ford Taurus. Those in the Taurus fled on foot after the crash, police said.

The woman was booked on Sunday into the Hennepin County Adult Detention Center on probable cause vehicular homicide.

Mara Klecker • 612-673-4440