Introduction: The Timberwolves' 116-108 loss to Memphis on Thursday was interesting on a number of fronts. It signaled (again) that Minnesota can compete with the league's best teams, given that Memphis is now 30-14. But it also showed what the Wolves are missing: The sort of consistent complementary veteran roster depth that the Grizzlies have. Will Minnesota be able to add to its roster before the trade deadline, as Sachin Gupta suggests? And could the Wolves have had their own version of Memphis' roster with a little more patience a few years ago?

12:00: Star Tribune Vikings/NFL writer Mark Craig joins for his weekly picks segment — playoff edition — and to give his thoughts on the ongoing search for a new general manager and head coach.

28:00: Which free agents should the Vikings try to keep? And some good hockey news for a bunch of Minnesotans.

