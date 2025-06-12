Editorial Board Cheers & Jeers: Trump takes aim at Walz over National Guard response

Jeers to the criminals behind the cyberattack on UNFI, a national wholesale food distributor, which stocks a lot of the medicines and food items stocked by local pharmacies and grocery chains such as Cub Foods and Lunds & Byerlys. As if we all don’t have enough concerns, the attack on the technology systems of United Natural Foods quickly led to noticeably short supplies in pharmacies and grocery store shelves in as many as 30,000 retailers nationwide. UNFI says it hopes to have its systems back up and working by Sunday. That does little, however, to assuage the concerns of those whose health was compromised by the attacks or who were anxious to learn whether identify theft is part of the collateral damage. No known group had claimed credit for a potential ransomware attack by midweek, but may the criminal actors involved be quickly identified and justice harshly served.