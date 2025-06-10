Protesters rally at Lakeland PBS in Bemidji to reject Trump’s attack on public broadcasting

A crowd holds up signs as part of a demonstration in support of Lakeland PBS on Tuesday, June 10, 2025 in Bemidji. The only PBS station in north central Minnesota is so far the only station in the country to join PBS as a plaintiff in its lawsuit against Trump for his executive order to kill funding for public broadcasting. Supporters of Lakeland PBS, a tv station in Bemidji that serves 7,500 square miles, rallied outside the station on Tuesday in support of PBS and in protest of Trump. Around 75 supporters, ranging in age from 98 to 11, showed up with signage saying "save PBS." The crowd sang the Sesame Street theme song with the constant honking of drivers passing by the protest at a busy intersection in Bemidji. (Kim Hyatt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)