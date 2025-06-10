Bemidji

Protesters rally at Lakeland PBS in Bemidji to reject Trump’s attack on public broadcasting

Lakeland is the only station in the country to join the national PBS organization as a plaintiff in its lawsuit against Trump.

By Kim Hyatt

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 10, 2025 at 9:18PM
A crowd holds up signs as part of a demonstration in support of Lakeland PBS on Tuesday, June 10, 2025 in Bemidji. The only PBS station in north central Minnesota is so far the only station in the country to join PBS as a plaintiff in its lawsuit against Trump for his executive order to kill funding for public broadcasting. Supporters of Lakeland PBS, a tv station in Bemidji that serves 7,500 square miles, rallied outside the station on Tuesday in support of PBS and in protest of Trump. Around 75 supporters, ranging in age from 98 to 11, showed up with signage saying "save PBS." The crowd sang the Sesame Street theme song with the constant honking of drivers passing by the protest at a busy intersection in Bemidji. (Kim Hyatt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

BEMIDJI, Minn. - Protesters holding “Save PBS” signs and singing the Sesame Street theme song were met with the constant honking of drivers at a busy intersection in Bemidji Tuesday.

Lakeland PBS in Bemidji recently joined the national PBS organization as a plaintiff in its lawsuit against Trump for his executive order killing federal funding for public broadcasting. It is the only station in the country to join the suit.

“We know how important the station is to the locals here, and without that funding, it will go away,” said Nancy Haugen, with the organization Indivisible Bemidji that hosted the protest. “So we are really wanting to tell Lakeland that we’re proud of them for joining in the lawsuit.”

Lakeland PBS began operating in 1979 and also owns KAWB in Brainerd. Between those two stations, viewership is over 490,000 people in a 7,500 square-mile region across north-central Minnesota spanning Little Falls to International Falls.

A crowd holds up signs outside Lakeland PBS on Tuesday, June 10, 2025 in Bemidji. (Kim Hyatt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

“There are no towns or cities with a population greater than 20,000 people in Lakeland PBS’s service area, which includes some of the poorest counties in Minnesota and several tribal reservations,” the lawsuit states. “Without Lakeland PBS, many residents in its coverage area would have no access to television covering local issues.”

Sixth grader Zaley Carlson said she would really miss PBS and her favorite shows like Arthur and Molly of Denali. She said PBS Kids “is probably the only thing I watch on TV.”

“I really care about PBS Kids, and I think it’s a good cause,” the 11 year-old said at the protest she attended with her grandma, Jean Weyer.

Betty Hanson, 98, a former photographer who studied and researched journalism decades ago at the University of Minnesota, attended the protest in a wheelchair.

“When we moved up here from Twin Cities, we could just barely get public television and public radio,” Hanson said, adding that public radio usually cut out around Brainerd. “We hung on to it in our cars as long as we could.”

But for the past 45 years, she’s had Lakeland PBS to provide her with programming and essential information, as well as MPR and NPR.

Betty Hanson, 98, shows her support of Lakeland PBS during a rally in support of the station on Tuesday, June 10, 2025 in Bemidji. (Kim Hyatt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

PBS and NPR are suing Trump for his May 1 executive order killing public broadcast funding. The order, titled “Ending Taxpayer Subsidization of Biased Media,” states that unlike in 1967 when the Corporation for Public Broadcasting was founded, the media landscape today is “abundant, diverse, and innovative,” and claims that government funding of news media is “outdated and unnecessary” and “corrosive to the appearance of journalistic independence.”

“...Americans have the right to expect that if their tax dollars fund public broadcasting at all, they fund only fair, accurate, unbiased, and nonpartisan news coverage,” the order said.

Trump on social media has called NPR and PBS “THE RADICAL LEFT MONSTERS.” He is asking Congress to take back $1.1 billion it has set aside for public broadcasting the next two years.

The PBS and Lakeland PBS lawsuit challenges “an unprecedented presidential directive attacking PBS and its member stations in a manner that will upend public television,“ the lawsuit states.

Lakeland PBS operates on an annual budget of $2.7 million. Of that, roughly $1 million, or 37%, comes from federal grants awarded by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Jeff Hanks, the CEO of Lakeland who started working for the station 32 years ago as a producer, said his small crew of four reporters cover a vast area for nightly newscasts.

For the past 25 years, Lakeland News has been the region’s only program covering local news, weather, and sports. Reporters are attending City Council and School Board meetings, and uplifting otherwise overlooked stories like the Blackduck softball team going to state for the first time.

“Those type of stories, they matter to people, and we’re consistently bringing that to them,” Hanks said outside the station that can’t afford to lose “irreplaceable” federal funding.

Hanks couldn’t comment on the lawsuit, but said he was thankful for the show of support Tuesday.

“This event was not sanctioned or organized by Lakeland PBS in any way, but we greatly appreciate [them] getting the word out about how important public media is to north central Minnesota,” he said.

“We’ve had support from all sides of the aisle helping us support what we’re doing here at Lakeland PBS,” Hanks said, adding that the station was built a decade ago with a state bonding grant.

Lakeland PBS CEO Jeff Hanks attends a rally in support of the station on Tuesday, June 10, 2025 in Bemidji. He said 37% of his station's revenue relies on "irreplaceable" federal funding. He couldn't comment on the lawsuit, but said he appreciated the rally Tuesday in support. (Kim Hyatt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Legal counsel to PBS and Lakeland PBS, Washington D.C.-based firm Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP, did not respond to requests for comment.

PBS and Lakeland argue in the lawsuit that Trump’s executive order violates the First Amendment and “smacks of retaliation for, among other things, perceived political slights in news coverage.”

For more than half a century, PBS has provided award-winning educational, cultural, scientific, and public affairs programming like Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, Sesame Street, NOVA, Frontline, and numerous Ken Burns films.

“Yet... the President declared that government funding of private sources of non-commercial media is ‘corrosive,’ and singled out PBS (alongside National Public Radio) as failing to provide ‘fair, accurate, unbiased, and nonpartisan news,’” the lawsuit states.

PBS and Lakeland PBS dispute those assertions “in the strongest possible terms,” according to the lawsuit.

“But regardless of any policy disagreements over the role of public television, our Constitution and laws forbid the President from serving as the arbiter of the content of PBS’s programming, including by attempting to defund PBS.”

Around 75 supporters, ranging in age from 98 to 11, marched from the Lakeland PBS station to Paul Bunyan Drive to protest Trump's attack on public broadcasting on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. (Kim Hyatt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Kim Hyatt

Reporter

Kim Hyatt reports on North Central Minnesota. She previously covered Hennepin County courts.

