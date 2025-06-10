Protesters rally at Lakeland PBS in Bemidji to reject Trump’s attack on public broadcasting

BEMIDJI, Minn. - Protesters holding “Save PBS” signs and singing the Sesame Street theme song were met with the constant honking of drivers at a busy intersection in Bemidji Tuesday.
Lakeland PBS in Bemidji recently joined the national PBS organization as a plaintiff in its lawsuit against Trump for his executive order killing federal funding for public broadcasting. It is the only station in the country to join the suit.
“We know how important the station is to the locals here, and without that funding, it will go away,” said Nancy Haugen, with the organization Indivisible Bemidji that hosted the protest. “So we are really wanting to tell Lakeland that we’re proud of them for joining in the lawsuit.”
Lakeland PBS began operating in 1979 and also owns KAWB in Brainerd. Between those two stations, viewership is over 490,000 people in a 7,500 square-mile region across north-central Minnesota spanning Little Falls to International Falls.
“There are no towns or cities with a population greater than 20,000 people in Lakeland PBS’s service area, which includes some of the poorest counties in Minnesota and several tribal reservations,” the lawsuit states. “Without Lakeland PBS, many residents in its coverage area would have no access to television covering local issues.”
Sixth grader Zaley Carlson said she would really miss PBS and her favorite shows like Arthur and Molly of Denali. She said PBS Kids “is probably the only thing I watch on TV.”
“I really care about PBS Kids, and I think it’s a good cause,” the 11 year-old said at the protest she attended with her grandma, Jean Weyer.
Betty Hanson, 98, a former photographer who studied and researched journalism decades ago at the University of Minnesota, attended the protest in a wheelchair.