RandBall: Christmas in July? It doesn’t feel like that for the Wild

As last season approached, the final one during which the Zach Parise and Ryan Suter buyouts would be a massive drain on the Wild’s salary cap and notions of contending, Wild owner Craig Leipold was giddy.
“July 1 is going to be like Christmas,” he said nine months ago in anticipation of a free agency period when the Wild would finally have money to spend.
I don’t know if Leipold will ultimately regret saying that, but the NHL player acquisition market does not feel like Christmas at all.
The entire NHL salary cap went up $7.5 million from last year to this year and will jump $25.5 million over the course of the next three years. More teams have more money to spend on free agents or to retain their own players.
The new message is this:
Sorry, Wild fans. Those shiny new toys you wanted are out of stock. Maybe there will be more in about six months. But for now, here is Vladimir Tarasenko — as I talked about at the start of Tuesday’s Daily Delivery podcast.
Trading basically nothing to Detroit to take on the last year (at $4.75 million) of Tarasenko’s contract, as the Wild did Monday on the eve of free agency beginning Tuesday, is a modest short-term risk.
They’re banking on the 33-year-old wing recapturing his glory years (last great season: four years ago) or at least being dangerous (last decent season: two years ago).