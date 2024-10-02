Wild owner Craig Leipold expects a playoff berth before Zach Parise, Ryan Suter buyout relief arrives

“What does he want? He wants to win,” Leipold said Tuesday night at Xcel Energy Center during a 7-2 preseason blowout for the Wild over Chicago that included a power-play goal and three assists from Kaprizov. “So, we have to prove not only to him but to other [free agents] that we also want to win, and we’re used to winning. This is the State of Hockey, and we’re going to get back to the winning ways. We’re going to get a perennial playoff team, but it does start with Kirill.