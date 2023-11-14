Vikings quarterback Nick Mullens could practice this week for the first time since he was put on injured reserve last month because of a lower-back injury, coach Kevin O'Connell said.

Rookie quarterback Jaren Hall is also expected to get cleared from the concussion protocol soon and practice this week. The Vikings could have three healthy quarterbacks for the first time since their win Oct. 1 at Carolina.

"It's been a few weeks since we've had three healthy quarterbacks available," O'Connell said.

Edge rusher Marcus Davenport is eligible to return from injured reserve this week, but O'Connell revealed Davenport underwent surgery to repair a left high ankle sprain suffered in the Vikings' victory Oct. 15 at Chicago. The Vikings expect Davenport to return this season, but O'Connell said he wasn't sure when. Davenport has injured both ankles this year and has played in just four games, recording two sacks.

"Sometimes it's a rest and recover, and sometimes it's a procedure," O'Connell said. "He will more than likely be available at some point. I don't know when that will be. I don't want to speculate on that."

Jefferson to increase practice work

Wide receiver Justin Jefferson's workload in practices will increase this week with O'Connell saying they plan to "ramp him up." The coach was noncommittal about whether Jefferson could be available Sunday night against the Denver Broncos, but he said Jefferson handled last week's return to practice without issue.

"Nobody wants to be out there more than Justin, maybe with the exception of me wanting him out there," O'Connell said. "We're going to continue to be smart with Justin and know when we do get him back it's going to be a major, major boost for us."

Jefferson has stayed around the team, attending meetings, practices and games despite not being able to play since his Oct. 8 injury against Kansas City. Receiver Jordan Addison said Jefferson has been helpful on the sideline.

"He might let me know something like, 'Keep pushing [the defender] a little more and then make your move, don't push him too early,' " Addison said. "Little things like that that really go a long way."

Etc.

• Running back Alexander Mattison remains in the concussion protocol after leaving Sunday's game against New Orleans late in the third quarter. With Cam Akers out for the season and Mattison sidelined, second-year running back Ty Chandler had a career-high 32 offensive snaps and scored his first touchdown vs. the Saints. The Vikings re-signed running back Myles Gaskin to the practice squad for depth.

• Cornerback Akayleb Evans was described as "day to day" with a calf strain.