Cornerback Patrick Peterson's first action in front of Vikings fans at U.S. Bank Stadium at practice on Saturday afternoon was beneficial to him for what was going on above the field as much as on it.

Peterson likened the stadium lights, turned on during a cloudy afternoon, to the Superdome in New Orleans for how difficult they can make tracking the ball in the air for defensive backs.

"Definitely getting adjusted to the stadium," Peterson said. "Got to get used to the ball coming out of the lights. When you're outside, you can kind of find the ball a little bit faster. I already know I'm not wearing a visor."

On the field, the 11th-year NFL veteran said there have been no "communication errors" between a newly formed veteran secondary. He praised the seamless pre-snap talk and nonverbal cues made possible by safeties Harrison Smith and Xavier Woods keying the corners on adjustments.

"It's almost like we've been out there with each other almost years [with] the way we're able to communicate with one another before things happen," Peterson said. "We're able to look at each other and know that Xavier can take the over [route], I can replace him over the top [in coverage]. It goes with playing in games and having that experience."

Only linebacker Anthony Barr was absent from Saturday's practice. He was also not seen on the field Friday in Eagan. Barr was a full participant on Thursday. Head coach Mike Zimmer has not been available to reporters since before Friday's practice.

Receiver carousel

Three Vikings receivers — Adam Thielen, Justin Jefferson and Dede Westbrook — were held out or limited during practice. Thielen declined to say why he was held out of 11-on-11 drills, but that guys are "a little sore" more than halfway through camp. Westbrook is still recovering from a torn ACL suffered nine months ago. Jefferson left Friday's practice with a left shoulder injury. He threw passes with his right arm before Saturday's practice, but watched the action from the sideline.

"He's doing good," Thielen said. "Thank the Lord it wasn't anything serious and he'll be back out there before we know it and grinding away with us like he loves to do."

The younger receivers are getting thrown in quickly, especially because the team has already lost Olabisi Johnson to a torn ACL earlier in camp. Rookie Ihmir Smith-Marsette worked with the first-team offense, catching a slant pass from quarterback Kirk Cousins with Peterson in coverage, along with K.J. Osborn and Chad Beebe.

Udoh in the running

Guard Oli Udoh went against 319-pound defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson at times. Udoh's left hand delivered a blow under Tomlinson's pads, helping the third-year offensive lineman win that rep during a pass-rushing drill in practice. Position coach Phil Rauscher's praise for Udoh, the former tackle who is competing for the right guard opening, could be heard from the third-level press box.

"He's long and incredibly strong," Rauscher said Friday. "When looking at him and looking at where the tackle position was, just numerically, it seemed like a good fit to move him inside."

Two legs in the race

The kicking competition officially started Saturday as Greg Joseph and Riley Patterson split field goal attempts for the first time. Patterson, the undrafted rookie from Memphis, recently returned after starting camp on the Physically Unable to Perform list with a foot injury. He drilled kicks from 36 and 49 yards, while Joseph hit tries from 35 and 47 yards. Joseph and Patterson also split kickoff reps during special teams drills.

With expected punt returner Westbrook sidelined, Osborn, Smith-Marsette and running back Ameer Abdullah each took reps. Abdullah and running back Kene Nwangwu were the kick returners.

Play of the day

Defensive end D.J. Wonnum's athleticism was a reason the Vikings made him a fourth-round pick in 2020. Coaches have expanded his role, giving him linebacker reps in certain sub-packages, so he's been in pass coverage a lot more often entering his second season.

His athleticism was on full display Saturday when he intercepted quarterback Jake Browning during a zone blitz, and outran receiver Blake Proehl for a would-be touchdown. Browning was blitzed by linebacker Cameron Smith, who returned to practice after leaving early Friday, and Browning threw off his back foot to the flat, where Wonnum picked off the pass.