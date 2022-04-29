With players like Washington cornerback Trent McDuffie, Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton and Florida State pass rusher Jermaine Johnson still available, the Vikings traded back 20 spots in the first round of the NFL draft Thursday night, getting picks Nos. 32, 34 and 66 from the Lions in exchange for the 12th overall pick and the Vikings' second-rounder (No. 46 overall).

The Lions picked Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams with the Vikings' selection. The move gave Minnesota three picks on Day 2 of the draft. Draft charts that measure the value of each pick were divided on whether the Vikings won the trade, or whether they should have gotten more from their division rival in exchange for the chance to move up 20 spots.

The pick — which the Lions obtained from the Super Bowl champion Rams in last year's Matthew Stafford trade — made it the first time the Vikings had the final choice in the first round since 2014, when they traded back into the first round to select Teddy Bridgewater.