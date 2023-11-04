The Vikings offense will be without quarterback Kirk Cousins, receiver Justin Jefferson and potentially left tackle Christian Darrisaw on Sunday in Atlanta.

Darrisaw was downgraded to questionable on Saturday afternoon due to a groin injury the team reported Friday. Darrisaw was listed as a full participant and didn't carry an injury designation into the weekend, meaning he was expected to play until Saturday's update.

Darrisaw has been one of the NFL's best blockers during his third season, although this could be his second absence due to injury. He missed the Week 2 loss in Philadelphia due to a sprained ankle suffered just four days earlier.

Journeyman David Quessenberry, who played in that Eagles loss when Oli Udoh suffered a season-ending torn quad tendon, would likely replace Darrisaw against the Falcons if necessary. One of them will block for rookie quarterback Jaren Hall, who is making his first NFL start after Kirk Cousins' season-ending Achilles injury last week in Green Bay.

Receiver Jalen Nailor is expected to play for the first time since the Philadelphia game. He was activated from injured reserve, where he spent six weeks due to a hamstring injury.

Guard Chris Reed, who returned to practice this week but remains on the non-football injury list, was downgraded to out Saturday.

The Vikings elevated linebacker Nick Vigil and defensive tackle T.J. Smith from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The team also shuffled O-line depth, signing Coy Cronk — a former Indiana and Iowa tackle — and released Henry Byrd from the practice squad.

Tackle Hakeem Adeniji, the former Bengals sixth-round pick who signed Aug. 31, could be active as a reserve option if Darrisaw is sidelined.