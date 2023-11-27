Vikings cornerback Akayleb Evans will miss a second straight game due to a right calf strain suffered Nov. 12 against the Saints. He will not play on Monday night against the Bears.

Cornerback Mekhi Blackmon replaced Evans in last week's loss in Denver and could get his second NFL start against the Bears. However, defensive coordinator Brian Flores — who likes to mix and match personnel based on play and matchups — turned to second-year cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. during the Oct. 15 win against the Bears in Chicago. Booth played a season-high 26 defensive snaps in that game.

Evans has started 10 games this season. He was a full participant in practice on Friday, but the team will give him the upcoming bye week to recover further.

Linebacker Anthony Barr is expected to play an increased role after being elevated from the practice squad again. He got 12 snaps against the Broncos after re-signing that week.

Running back Adrian Peterson is at U.S. Bank Stadium for the game and was on the field before kickoff. Three of Peterson's former teammates — safety Harrison Smith, edge rusher Danielle Hunter and fullback C.J. Ham — remain on the roster.

The Bears will be without running back D'Onta Foreman, who had 15 carries for 65 rushing yards against the Vikings last month. But this time Chicago has starting running back Khalil Herbert, who missed the last matchup.

Vikings' inactives: Evans (calf), TE Nick Muse, QB Jaren Hall (third QB), OT Hakeem Adeniji and LB Nick Vigil

Bears' inactives: OG Larry Borom (illness), RB D'Onta Foreman (ankle/shin), LB Noah Sewell (knee), CB Tyrique Stevenson (ankle), QB Nathan Peterman, DL Dominique Robinson and DB Quindell Johnson