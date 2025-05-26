Vietnam protesters in Minnesota find similarities in movement against Trump

Activism is nothing new to Kathleen Laughlin, 69, who brandished a sign decrying the Trump administration’s cuts to the Department of Veteran’s Affairs at a protest in St. Paul last week.
“I’ve been to seven of these protests since March,” said the retired history professor, who first protested against the Vietnam War in the 1970s. “I’ve been a progressive Democrat my whole life.”
A budding movement across the country in response to President Donald Trump’s policies has attracted tens of thousands of Minnesotans to dozens of protests throughout the state in recent months — and more are planned.
Some who protested against the Vietnam War in the 1960s and 1970s see parallels to the current day, prompting them to take to the streets once again — 50 years after the fall of Saigon. Others never left their activism behind.
“It creates solidarity,” Laughlin said. “People are isolated; when they come together, it strengthens social movements.”
Last Thursday’s event decried the Trump administration’s reorganization of the Department of Veteran’s Affairs, which includes cutting some 80,000 jobs from a vast agency that provides health care and other services for millions of veterans.
Dave Logsdon, a retired Teamsters truck driver who lives in Minneapolis, served in the U.S. Navy for four years during the Vietnam War and then demonstrated with Veterans for Peace when he returned home. He now leads the local chapter of the antiwar organization.
“I’m still trying to bring awareness to the high moral, financial and physical costs of war,” Logsdon said at Thursday’s rally. “Every family in this country is affected by war. It’s like a rock in a pond; it has a ripple effect.”