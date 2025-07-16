Vance Boelter plans to plead not guilty to charges in shootings of Minnesota lawmakers

A federal grand jury indicted Boelter, 57, of Green Isle, on six charges including stalking, murder and use of a firearm in the shootings that killed state Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, and injured state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, in their suburban homes. The Hoffmans’ daughter, Hope, was also shot at and evaded injury after being pushed away by her parents. Two of Boelter’s charges carry the possibility of the death penalty. Acting U.S. Attorney Joe Thompson on Tuesday said that decision lies down the road and would require the green light from U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi.