Psychiatrist: Boelter writings show hallmarks of delusional disorder

Vance Boelter’s letter to the FBI about his alleged shootings of Minnesota lawmakers reveals grandiose beliefs about his importance in the world and suggests a delusional disorder, according to a former clinical director of the Minnesota Security Hospital.
Dr. Michael Farnsworth stressed that he didn’t know enough about Boelter from one letter to make a clinical diagnosis, but that the writing reminded him “of many letters of patients that I’ve evaluated over the years that were at the security hospital” in St. Peter. Farnsworth suspects attorneys will seek a psychiatric evaluation and try to use its conclusions in their criminal defense of Boelter, who is accused of killing Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, and shooting Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette. Boelter reportedly plans to plead not guilty.
“The whole letter smacks to me of a guy that’s got mixed delusions with grandiose and persecutory beliefs,” said Farnsworth, a forensic psychiatrist who consults with several mental health agencies in south-central Minnesota.
A copy of Boelter’s handwritten letter was contained in a federal search warrant unsealed Tuesday and made publicly available. The letter appears to claim that he was targeting two unnamed state lawmakers because they were part of a conspiracy by Gov. Tim Walz to pressure Boelter into murdering Minnesota’s two U.S. senators to advance the governor’s political career. Boelter also wrote that the shootings were a “one person job” and tried to shield his family from blame.
Grandiosity is an outsized sense of importance, apparent in Boelter’s claims that he was pressured into murders to further the political careers of high-level Minnesota officials, the doctor said: “I’m an important person. I’ve been specially trained, I have a special relationship to important people and I’ve been tasked with important things to do, right?”
Persecutory symptoms include a sense of being targeted by specific people and obstructed from long-term goals, according to a summary published by the National Library of Medicine. They differ slightly from paranoid symptoms that involve a much broader range of mistrust and suspicion.
Boelter’s letter suggests clearer signs of a delusional disorder than other severe mental illnesses, such as schizophrenia, Farnsworth added. Patients with schizophrenia also have delusions, but they often have other symptoms that interfere with their daily lives and make it harder to maintain jobs and carry out plans. Writings of patients with severe, unmanaged schizophrenia are typically less coherent than Boelter’s letter, the doctor added.
Farnsworth’s career at the Minnesota Department of Human Services included serving as clinical director of the security hospital in St. Peter from 1991 to 1996 and as administrator of state-operated forensic services from 2000 through 2003.