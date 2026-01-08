Minneapolis Public Schools cancels classes, activities for Thursday and Friday

Minneapolis Public Schools has canceled classes and activities for the rest of the week following the fatal ICE shooting and ensuing protests on Jan. 7.
There will be no school or extracurriculars, including athletics, Thursday, Jan. 8 or Friday, Jan. 9.
“Safety concerns related to today’s incidents around the city” prompted the closure, the district told parents in an email Wednesday night.
Classes will not move to e-learning, since that is only allowed for severe weather.
In addition to the fatal shooting, videos shared on social media appeared to show an altercation between federal immigration agents and Roosevelt High School students Wednesday afternoon.
In one video, an agent sprayed chemical irritants on the crowd of students.