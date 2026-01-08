Minneapolis

Minneapolis Public Schools cancels classes, activities for Thursday and Friday

The district told parents and staff it is closing “due to safety concerns” following Wednesday’s ICE shooting.

By Brooks Johnson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
January 8, 2026 at 3:24AM
Minneapolis Public Schools canceled classes and activities the rest of the week following Wednesday's fatal ICE shooting. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Minneapolis Public Schools has canceled classes and activities for the rest of the week following the fatal ICE shooting and ensuing protests on Jan. 7.

There will be no school or extracurriculars, including athletics, Thursday, Jan. 8 or Friday, Jan. 9.

“Safety concerns related to today’s incidents around the city” prompted the closure, the district told parents in an email Wednesday night.

Classes will not move to e-learning, since that is only allowed for severe weather.

In addition to the fatal shooting, videos shared on social media appeared to show an altercation between federal immigration agents and Roosevelt High School students Wednesday afternoon.

In one video, an agent sprayed chemical irritants on the crowd of students.

about the writer

about the writer

Brooks Johnson

Business Reporter

Brooks Johnson is a news editor and former business reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See Moreicon

More from Minneapolis

See More

Minneapolis

Minneapolis Public Schools cancels classes, activities for Thursday and Friday

card image
Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune

The district told parents and staff it is closing “due to safety concerns” following Wednesday’s ICE shooting.

News & Politics

Bystander videos show ICE agent shooting woman in Minneapolis

card image

Minneapolis

ICE agent fatally shoots woman in south Minneapolis

card image