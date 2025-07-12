UnitedHealth invokes executive’s murder in campaign to quiet critics

In March 2024, the Examiner News in Mount Kisco, New York, published its latest investigation of a UnitedHealth division, Optum Medical Care, that operated in the area. A source had provided Adam Stone, the newspaper’s publisher, with a recording of Optum employees, and Stone said he inadvertently posted the whole file, rather than a snippet, with his article. Within hours, he had corrected the mistake — but not before Optum had noticed.