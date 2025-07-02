The University of Minnesota two years ago was paying its finance chief $436,349 in salary plus benefits. He then retired and effectively doubled his money by becoming a U health care consultant.
Myron Frans, who’s now earning $800 per hour consulting on health care issues that he worked on in his former job, has generated compensation of about $1.1 million in his first year, making him one of the highest-paid people at the U, according to records obtained by the Minnesota Star Tribune.
The pay is attracting scrutiny as the university’s budget woes are driving job cuts and accusations of administrative bloat. Meanwhile, doctors are increasingly worried about the deal Frans is negotiating for a revamped health system, one that could change funding for Minnesota’s largest medical school and the U’s specialty care.
Some say the pay just looks wrong.
“That kind of fee for our public land grant university — that is subsidized by the state and by taxpayer funds — is inappropriate‚" said James Farnsworth, a member of the U’s Board of Regents. “I think it’s too high.”
Officials at the U say Frans and other outside advisors have been worth every penny. The university, they say, needs expertise for ongoing negotiations with Fairview Health Services — and health care consulting fees are typically high.
They say Frans is an expert in the U’s partnership with Fairview, which owns the university’s teaching hospital in Minneapolis. The two entities have a critical joint venture — M Health Fairview — that operates hospitals and clinics while funding research and training for health professionals. Frans was hired as a consultant to broker a new deal before the current partnership expires at the end of 2026.
“The compensation for these contributions aligns with projects of this magnitude, importance and complexity, and is comparable to averages for health care industry expertise required for this work,” the U said in a statement. A university official called Frans “the quarterback of the team that is really driving the solution for all Minnesota health.”