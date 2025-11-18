Twins

‘We’re going to be young’: Twins hope their farm system depth will start to pay off

Some of the prospect talent will show itself Tuesday when the Twins are expected to add about a half-dozen minor leaguers to their 40-man roster, protecting them from the Rule 5 Draft.

By Bobby Nightengale

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 18, 2025 at 1:33AM
Kendry Rojas (Rob Thompson)

Since the Twins raised a white flag at July’s trade deadline, surrendering 10 players off their roster in a sell-off that still stuns rival executives months later, team officials have refused to use the word “rebuild” when describing their outlook for the 2026 season.

Call it semantics when coming up with ways to describe the roster. No American League team lost more games in the final two months of the 2025 season. The Twins dropped the season series to all their AL Central rivals, including the definitely rebuilding Chicago White Sox. Expectations for the Twins are at the lowest point in about a decade.

The speed at which the Twins return to playoff relevancy will largely be determined by how the top players in their farm system perform. The Twins have one of the highest-rated groups of minor leaguers, which is partly attributed to the prospects they acquired from all their trades.

Baseball America ranked the Twins as having the fourth-best farm system after the trade deadline. MLB Pipeline has the club at No. 2, and ESPN slotted the Twins at No. 5.

“We know we’re going to be young,” Twins President Derek Falvey said. “We know we are going to look different than we were a couple of years ago. To me, that can be exciting.”

Some of the Twins’ upper-level prospect depth will show itself Tuesday, when they’re expected to add about a half-dozen minor leaguers to their 40-man roster, protecting them from next month’s Rule 5 Draft.

Connor Prielipp, Andrew Morris and Kendry Rojas are certain to be added as Class AAA starting pitching depth. C.J. Culpepper, who pitched well at Class AA despite an injury to start the season, is another likely addition, while outfielders Gabriel Gonzalez and Hendry Mendez have the strongest cases among position players.

That doesn’t even include top prospects like center fielder Walker Jenkins or shortstop Kaelen Culpepper, who could reasonably contribute next year.

A look at four prospects to watch entering next season:

Walker Jenkins

Age: 20. Position: CF. Level: AAA.

Stats: 84 games, .286/.399/.451 (.850 OPS), 10 HR, 17 2B, 34 RBI, 56 R, 17 SB.

Background: The Twins’ top prospect held his own as one of the youngest players in Class AA before a late-season promotion to the St. Paul Saints. He missed a couple of months because of a high ankle sprain, the second consecutive season he has been limited by injuries.

Quote: “The offensive numbers are insane and incredibly exciting,” farm director Drew MacPhail said. “The one thing I don’t think gets as much publicity as it should is how good he is defensively in center field.”

Kaelen Culpepper

Age: 22. Position: SS. Level: AA.

Stats: 113 games, .289/.375/.469 (.844 OPS), 20 HR, 16 2B, 64 RBI, 77 R, 25 SB.

Background: In his first full pro season, he silenced some doubts about his ability to play shortstop. He could start next season at Class AAA.

Quote: “The power has probably exceeded our expectations,” General Manager Jeremy Zoll said. “He knows the biggest thing for him is just cleaning up some chase on some sliders and refining his approach a little bit further.”

Connor Prielipp

Age: 24. Position: LHP. Level: AAA.

Stats: 1-9 record, 4.03 ERA, 23 starts (24 appearances), 82.2 IP, 98 K, 31 BB, 7 HR, 1.51 WHIP.

Background: The pitcher with the highest upside in the Twins farm system, a native of Tomah, Wis., tossed more than 25 innings in a season for the first time since 2019 after multiple elbow surgeries.

Quote: “This is a legitimate front line starting pitching prospect, and we’re going to treat him as such,” MacPhail said. “How can we build up that arsenal to get him a true four- or five-pitch mix? I think it’s going to be really fun from there.”

Gabriel Gonzalez

Age: 21. Position: RF. Level: AAA.

Stats: 123 games, .329/.395/.513 (.908 OPS), 15 HR, 38 2B, 66 RBI, 75 R, 8 SB.

Background: The headline prospect in the Jorge Polanco trade before the 2024 season. The Twins have been looking for a reliable righthanded-hitting outfielder for years, and maybe Gonzalez is the answer.

Quote: “You see the walk rate is in a better spot than it’s been for a bit,” Zoll said. ”To have that combo of power with that low strikeout rate is a really encouraging profile."

about the writer

Bobby Nightengale

Minnesota Twins reporter

Bobby Nightengale joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in May, 2023, after covering the Reds for the Cincinnati Enquirer for five years. He's a graduate of Bradley University.

See Moreicon

