With beer sales down, 15 ways Twin Cities taprooms are brewing up new customers

Singer/songwriters have been common in taprooms for years, but instrumental jazz is starting to take hold; might have something to do with the proliferation of THC drinks at many breweries. Indeed’s From Scratch in the Ox series features an instrumental-groove group and improv sessions every Tuesday night in its side room, the Ox Taproom. Rail Werks (Columbia Heights) is also hosting a monthly First Thursdays jazz series. And, of course, downtown St. Paul’s musician-co-owned MetroNome regularly hosts jazz acts alongside other live music in its cavelike basement space several nights of each week.