With beer sales down, 15 ways Twin Cities taprooms are brewing up new customers

Of all the reasons to go to a brewery in the Twin Cities nowadays, drinking beer is not at the top of the list for a lot of people. And that’s OK — or “esta bien,” as patrons inside La Doña Cervecería would have told you on a recent Tuesday night.
“I come here to practice my Spanish, but don’t mind having a good beer, too,” said Alex Kurth, a regular at the Minneapolis brewery’s weekly Hablamos Pues night, promoting Español conversational skills.
Less than a mile away at Sisyphus Brewery, about 60 people gathered on the same Tuesday night to create a little magic. Literally. The brewery’s monthly Magic Underground series is like an open-mic night for aspiring magicians.
“Beer and magic both mess with your mind a little, in good ways,” that night’s magician host, David Jambor, explained of the pairing. “People love seeing things that seem impossible.”
Lately, for many breweries, drawing a crowd the size of the Magic Underground audience has seemed impossible.
With beer and alcohol consumption steadily declining nationwide — particularly among the Gen Z customer base — beer makers in the Twin Cities are trying to brew up new reasons for people to patronize their taprooms. Several once-popular breweries around the metro area closed in 2025 following slumping sales, including LynLake and Wild Mind Ales in Minneapolis and Chanhassen Brewing Co. and Alloy Brewing Co. in Coon Rapids.
“It isn’t just about getting traffic through the door, it’s getting harder to get people to order another of whatever they’re having,” said Ryan Bandy, chief business officer of Indeed Brewing Co. “You want to give them a reason to stay a while.”
A little pizza truck operated by a well-known chef, Ann Kim, has become a big reason for Indeed patrons to stop by and stay. Pizzeria Lola’s food truck is now permanently parked outside the northeast Minneapolis brewery, which also started a weekly experimental-jazz music series as another way of drawing new customers.