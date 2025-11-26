Eat & Drink

With beer sales down, 15 ways Twin Cities taprooms are brewing up new customers

Yoga classes, magicians, saunas and (gasp) even jazz players are being used by breweries to draw customers as beer sales slump.

By Chris Riemenschneider

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 26, 2025 at 12:00PM
The lush surroundings of Wandering Leaf Brewery in St. Paul, which hosts holiday markets and classes for plant lovers to entice customers. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Of all the reasons to go to a brewery in the Twin Cities nowadays, drinking beer is not at the top of the list for a lot of people. And that’s OK — or “esta bien,” as patrons inside La Doña Cervecería would have told you on a recent Tuesday night.

“I come here to practice my Spanish, but don’t mind having a good beer, too,” said Alex Kurth, a regular at the Minneapolis brewery’s weekly Hablamos Pues night, promoting Español conversational skills.

Less than a mile away at Sisyphus Brewery, about 60 people gathered on the same Tuesday night to create a little magic. Literally. The brewery’s monthly Magic Underground series is like an open-mic night for aspiring magicians.

“Beer and magic both mess with your mind a little, in good ways,” that night’s magician host, David Jambor, explained of the pairing. “People love seeing things that seem impossible.”

Lately, for many breweries, drawing a crowd the size of the Magic Underground audience has seemed impossible.

With beer and alcohol consumption steadily declining nationwide — particularly among the Gen Z customer base — beer makers in the Twin Cities are trying to brew up new reasons for people to patronize their taprooms. Several once-popular breweries around the metro area closed in 2025 following slumping sales, including LynLake and Wild Mind Ales in Minneapolis and Chanhassen Brewing Co. and Alloy Brewing Co. in Coon Rapids.

Magician Noah Sonie enlisted audience members to help with his card tricks at the Magic Underground series last month at Sisyphus Brewing in Minneapolis. (Chris Riemenschneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

“It isn’t just about getting traffic through the door, it’s getting harder to get people to order another of whatever they’re having,” said Ryan Bandy, chief business officer of Indeed Brewing Co. “You want to give them a reason to stay a while.”

A little pizza truck operated by a well-known chef, Ann Kim, has become a big reason for Indeed patrons to stop by and stay. Pizzeria Lola’s food truck is now permanently parked outside the northeast Minneapolis brewery, which also started a weekly experimental-jazz music series as another way of drawing new customers.

Indeed’s operators weren’t alone in thinking a permanent food menu was one way to maintain traffic at a brewery. Here’s a rundown of who else had that plan, and a list of other ideas being hatched at struggling local breweries.

Farina Rossa is a permanent fixture at Fair State Brewing Cooperative in Minneapolis, where earlier this year Greg Keaton topped the popular pizza with fresh cheese before serving. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Upping the food options

The days of gambling on any random food truck being parked outside are over at some breweries. Before Indeed commandeered the Lola truck permanently to its beer yard, Fair State Brewing Co-op enlisted another popular artisan pizza maker, Farina Rossa, to open a full kitchen next to its northeast Minneapolis taproom with salads and appetizers, too. Most ambitious of all, Fulton opened a full kitchen in its North Loop taproom in October, serving smash burgers, seared tuna sandwiches, chicken wings, beer-battered cheese curds and a lot more.

Yoga & a Pint is a flexible fixture at Lake Monster Brewing in St. Paul. (Provided by Yoga & a Pint)

Yoga

Yes, this is very much a thing. “It’s not hard to get people to stay afterward and talk in a taproom, unlike a lot of other yoga classes,” said instructor Viv Miller, who started her Yoga & a Pint series at St. Paul’s Lake Monster Brewery back in 2015 and has watched similar classes pop up at other taprooms in recent years. Now held every Saturday and Sunday at 10:30 a.m., the Lake Monster class “has become is own unique community,” Miller said.

Earlier this month, Forgotten Star Brewing Co. in Fridley started a new weekly yoga session happening every Saturday. Utepils Brewing (Minneapolis) and Urban Growler (St. Paul) also both host them Sundays at 10 and 10:30 a.m., respectively. La Doña goes the happy-hour route with its yoga classes on Wednesdays at 6:15 p.m.

Saunas

Pryes Brewing Co. (Minneapolis) has opened its Winter Sauna Village, with sweat times reservable daily. Bauhaus Brew Labs (Minneapolis) also hosts Sauna Sundays every week through March.

Games beyond trivia

Trivia nights are as ubiquitous as IPAs at local taprooms, so many are now hosting a popular new bar guessing competition called the Initials Game, including both Wooden Ship (Minneapolis) and Hackamore (Chanhassen) every Monday night, HeadFlyer (Minneapolis) on Tuesdays and Summit’s Ratskeller (St. Paul) on Dec. 11.

La Doña hosts Jeopardy Bar League every Thursday night. Board-game nights are offered in many taprooms, including the St. Paul Game Group meetup every first and third Monday of each month at Lake Monster and Bad Weather’s game night on Tuesdays. Brühaven (Minneapolis) hosts sporadic DD&D nights (Dungeons, Dragons & Drinks). Cribbage players can throw down every Thursday night at Utepils or every first Tuesday of the month at Fulton. Pinballers can get into an afternoon tournament every fourth Sunday of the month at 56 Brewing (Minneapolis).

There are some games outside taprooms, too, thanks to La Doña’s soccer field and Forgotten Star’s winter curling rink, each hosting different leagues. And don’t forget Pryes’ indoor feather bowling alley.

Magic

The Magic Underground crew’s open-mic nights are booked the second Tuesday night of every month at Sisyphus. Fair State hosts local psychic Shaun Laveau every fourth Saturday night for its monthly Tarot Night. Several breweries also regularly host “Magic: The Gathering” card-game nights, including Insight (Minneapolis), Indeed and Forgotten Star.

Markets

Artisan markets occur seasonally at many taprooms, including upcoming holiday markets at Forgotten Star (Dec. 6, 13, 20), Utepils (Dec. 5-7), Fulton (Dec. 12-14), and BlackStack (Dec. 14) and Wandering Leaf (Nov. 29) in St. Paul. On the foodie side, 56 Brewing hosts the Northeast Farmers Market again Dec. 7.

Meat Raffles

The Sweet Lou’s Meat Raffle happens every Wednesday at 56 Brewing (7 p.m.). Utepils also throws in cheese with its meat contest every Tuesday (6 p.m.).

Comedy nights

Sisyphus Brewing is the king of comedy among taprooms, known to host touring stand-up comics on most weekends in its side room. Surly (Minneapolis) hosts “Whose Beer Is It Anyway?” comedy improv on different Sundays and Fridays each month. HeadFlyer also has a monthly or so comedy night with pro comics, including two shows on Dec. 6 with Ken Hamlett (6 and 8:30 p.m.).

Jazz jams

Singer/songwriters have been common in taprooms for years, but instrumental jazz is starting to take hold; might have something to do with the proliferation of THC drinks at many breweries. Indeed’s From Scratch in the Ox series features an instrumental-groove group and improv sessions every Tuesday night in its side room, the Ox Taproom. Rail Werks (Columbia Heights) is also hosting a monthly First Thursdays jazz series. And, of course, downtown St. Paul’s musician-co-owned MetroNome regularly hosts jazz acts alongside other live music in its cavelike basement space several nights of each week.

Puzzling

Like a jigsaw-puzzle answer to the omnipresent Trivia Mafia, the local organization Sarah Does Puzzles hosts competitive nights weekly in numerous breweries, including Steel Toe in St. Louis Park (Dec. 1), Edina’s Wooden Hill (Dec. 8), Badger Hill Brewing (Dec. 9) in Shakopee and Hackamore (Dec. 10) — and many sell out.

Art nights

Paint & Sip nights happen every third Friday of the month at Urban Growler, and Forgotten Star also has one coming up on Dec. 21. Bauhaus hosts the Draw League competition on the third Thursday night of the month.

Wandering Leaf Brewery in St. Paul was co-founded by a botanist. Filled with fresh plants, it's a great winter pick-me-up. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Botany

Look for sporadic Sip ’n Bloom workshops teaching flower arranging at different breweries including Bauhaus, Hackamore and BlackStack (St. Paul), the latter of which hosts one on wreaths Dec. 14. A brewery co-founded by a botanist — with lots of indoor greenery to prove it — Wandering Leaf in St. Paul hosts classes for plant lovers. BlackStack also sporadically hosts Plant Bingo, with house plants for prizes.

Date nights

The dating group Pitch-a-Friend hosts at least one event a week at local taprooms, including Sociable Cider Werks (Minneapolis), Gambit (St. Paul), Inbound (Minneapolis), Forgotten Star and La Doña. Brühaven hosts a Sapphic Speed Dating night every third Wednesday. And there’s the Break the Bubble meetup third Sundays of each month at 56 Brewing.

Charity events

Surly hosts do-gooder events monthly, including a building event for Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity on Dec. 5 (the beers come after the work). The nonprofit Safe Hands Rescue hosts “Pup Ups” with hands-on dog interaction monthly at different breweries, including Insight on Dec. 6 (1:30 p.m.). Many breweries are also hosting food drives over the holidays, including Fair State, where you get a free small-pour beer for every donation through Dec. 23.

Offering more on tap than beer

Maybe the most obvious ploy of all to bring in more customers, beer makers have been making a lot more than just beer in recent years, with in-house seltzers, THC drinks, kombucha, fermented cocktails, mocktails and nonalcoholic beers now offered at most breweries alongside those boring ol’ IPAs and pilsners.

about the writer

Chris Riemenschneider

Critic / Reporter

Chris Riemenschneider has been covering the Twin Cities music scene since 2001, long enough to earn a shoutout from Prince during "Play That Funky Music (White Boy)." The St. Paul native authored the book "First Avenue: Minnesota's Mainroom" and previously worked as a music critic at the Austin American-Statesman in Texas.

See More

