A 6-pack of dark beers to get you through winter’s long, dark nights

But take heart, Minnesotans. At least we don’t live where the winter sun never rises; there are a few precious hours of daylight. We can also take solace in the fact that there are beers to help us through the darkness. Big, bold, pitch-black sippers as dark as night are just the thing to ease the strain of winter’s long nights. There are a wide variety of stouts and porters available that fit the bill, from light and dry to heavy and sweet. Here’s a six-pack to get you started.