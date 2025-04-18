New Pizzeria Lola pizza trailer opening at Indeed Brewing in Minneapolis

Ice-cold beer and pizza are a classic food pairing. Now, two of Minneapolis’ best-known names in those industries are coming together in one Northeast taproom. Beginning May 1, Indeed Brewing Co. will sport a fire-fueled addition as Pizzeria Lola pulls a new food trailer into its Beeryard.
“It’s an idea we had talked about five years ago,” said Indeed’s chief business officer Ryan Bandy.
“Our executive chef Chris White was like, please? Can we get a pizza trailer?” recalled Pizzeria Lola chef-owner Ann Kim. By all accounts, they were moments away from signing a contract when the pandemic scrapped all plans.
“We care about every aspect of the beer, to the glass to the way we wash the glasses,” said Bandy. They also wanted the best-of-the-best food to pair with their beverages, which also includes a line of THC seltzers. When their last long-term vendor said they wouldn’t be returning, Bandy said, “We shot our shot.”
On the other side of town, White had found a pizza trailer at auction. Kim was far from ready to be in expansion mode, after the contentious closing of her Uptown restaurant Kim’s last summer. She recently launched a line of frozen pizzas and appetizers with Target, while maintaining her other restaurants Young Joni and Hello Pizza.
But White’s enthusiasm and the perfect trailer made for an irresistible combination. They took the leap and this time, it’s ready to roll.
Pizzeria Lola’s trailer menu will be a pared-down version of what’s available at the Minneapolis neighborhood restaurant. “It will include some of the greatest hits with rotating specials,” said Kim. “The Old Reliable, our cheese pizza, Korean BBQ, My Sha-Roni and the Tavern. Plus, we’re going to do some garlic knots, mixed green salad and the classic brown butter chocolate chip cookies.”
Kim hopes to have the trailer running every day the taproom is open, depending on its reception.