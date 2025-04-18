Eat & Drink

New Pizzeria Lola pizza trailer opening at Indeed Brewing in Minneapolis

The dream-team pairing of pizza and beer kicks off May 1 at the northeast Minneapolis taproom.

By Joy Summers

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 18, 2025 at 5:30PM
LADY ZAZA PIZZA - plum tomato sauce, korean sausage, napa kimchi, gochujang, scallion, sesame. Thursday, January 25, 2024, at Pizzeria Lola in Minneapolis, Minn. ] CARLOS GONZALEZ • carlos.gonzalez@startribune.com
Indeed Brewing adds Pizzeria Lola's classic wood-fired pies to its lineup. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Ice-cold beer and pizza are a classic food pairing. Now, two of Minneapolis’ best-known names in those industries are coming together in one Northeast taproom. Beginning May 1, Indeed Brewing Co. will sport a fire-fueled addition as Pizzeria Lola pulls a new food trailer into its Beeryard.

“It’s an idea we had talked about five years ago,” said Indeed’s chief business officer Ryan Bandy.

“Our executive chef Chris White was like, please? Can we get a pizza trailer?” recalled Pizzeria Lola chef-owner Ann Kim. By all accounts, they were moments away from signing a contract when the pandemic scrapped all plans.

“We care about every aspect of the beer, to the glass to the way we wash the glasses,” said Bandy. They also wanted the best-of-the-best food to pair with their beverages, which also includes a line of THC seltzers. When their last long-term vendor said they wouldn’t be returning, Bandy said, “We shot our shot.”

On the other side of town, White had found a pizza trailer at auction. Kim was far from ready to be in expansion mode, after the contentious closing of her Uptown restaurant Kim’s last summer. She recently launched a line of frozen pizzas and appetizers with Target, while maintaining her other restaurants Young Joni and Hello Pizza.

But White’s enthusiasm and the perfect trailer made for an irresistible combination. They took the leap and this time, it’s ready to roll.

Pizzeria Lola’s trailer menu will be a pared-down version of what’s available at the Minneapolis neighborhood restaurant. “It will include some of the greatest hits with rotating specials,” said Kim. “The Old Reliable, our cheese pizza, Korean BBQ, My Sha-Roni and the Tavern. Plus, we’re going to do some garlic knots, mixed green salad and the classic brown butter chocolate chip cookies.”

Kim hopes to have the trailer running every day the taproom is open, depending on its reception.

For Bandy, the new food vendor is part of the exciting evolution of business. “In brewery years, we’re probably 100,” he joked (they opened in 2012). “We were the 16th brewery in the state and it’s an interesting time for breweries. I’m really proud of us. Our strategy is to keep bringing people into the fold. And it’s never one person/owner making all the decisions — that doesn’t work.”

He said he appreciates the team at Pizzeria Lola, which opened in 2010, making the leap to a whole new way of getting pizzas in front of people.

“Everybody re-evaluates at different times,” said Kim. Right now, she said, the driving force is finding ways to create pockets of joy in times of uncertainty. “So, we’re trying something new and that’s exciting. And hopefully, we reach more people.”

Bandy is making plans for the pairing, too. “Either the Korean BBQ and hoppy/bitter beer — pile it all on a bit and cleanse the palate a bit. Or maybe the Margherita with a Bright Side. We made that beer salty and bright, that might be really good. ... But I have to try it and find out.”

Indeed Brewing Co., 711 15th Av. NE., Mpls., indeedbrewing.com; Pizzeria Lola, 5557 Xerxes Av. S., Mpls., pizzerialola.com.

about the writer

about the writer

Joy Summers

Food and Drink Reporter

Joy Summers is a St. Paul-based food reporter who has been covering Twin Cities restaurants since 2010. She joined the Minnesota Star Tribune in 2021.

See Moreicon

More from Eat & Drink

See More

Eat & Drink

New Pizzeria Lola pizza trailer opening at Indeed Brewing in Minneapolis

LADY ZAZA PIZZA - plum tomato sauce, korean sausage, napa kimchi, gochujang, scallion, sesame. Thursday, January 25, 2024, at Pizzeria Lola in Minneapolis, Minn. ] CARLOS GONZALEZ • carlos.gonzalez@startribune.com

The dream-team pairing of pizza and beer kicks off May 1 at the northeast Minneapolis taproom.

Eat & Drink

Restaurant openings and closings in the Twin Cities

A double stacked burger topped with melty cheese, burger sauce and thick cut house pickles on a white bread bun served on a white plate inside the restaurant.

Eat & Drink

These are the state’s best beers, according to the 2025 Minnesota Brewers Cup

card image