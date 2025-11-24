Pitch-A-Friend Twin Cities wants you to be the wingmate

First in an occasional series:
Dressed in “Team Lisa” T-shirts, two friends posing as savvy business-minded “Sharks” ran through a tight presentation of why any potential investor in the audience would be smart to date their friend.
“When you invest in Lisa you invest in your own future,” they said, as part of their “Shark Tank”-themed slideshow that included details like their friend’s love of travel (characterized as her global brand) and her humor (ability to improve laughter among her colleagues by 42%).
A crowd of singles, friends and curious supporters filled an event space at Forgotten Star Brewing in Fridley last Tuesday night for Pitch-A-Friend, a weekly dating event series that asks those who know their single friend best to vouch for them with the help of a slideshow presentation.
It is one of a handful of app-alternative dating events getting buzz on social media in the Twin Cities as millennial and Gen-Z daters report a renewed interest in meeting people face to face. From run clubs, to community education classes, to board game nights, younger people are giving real life a try as levels of dating app fatigue rise.
Pitch-a-Friend started in Philadelphia in late 2022 and launched in the Twin Cities in February. It’s already one of the more popular chapters in the country, averaging 75 to 100 people at each event. One meet up at Minneapolis Cider Co. earlier this year drew more than 250 attendees, said Jackie Carper, 25, the local organizer. She’s heard at least one success story from that night.
“The cool thing about our events and other in-person singles events is that everyone’s there with the same intention,” Carper said. “It’s a lot more low pressure.”
‘What makes your friend awesome’
Participants vary in age, with most in their late 20s to mid 30s. There are queer nights, nerd nights and 40+ specific events. Straight men are always in demand and always do well, Carper said.