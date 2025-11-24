Culture

Pitch-A-Friend Twin Cities wants you to be the wingmate

State of dating: As dating app fatigue rises, people looking for love in the Twin Cities seek out new ways to connect in person.

By Zoë Jackson

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 24, 2025 at 12:00PM
Attendees hold up red and green flags to express their thoughts at a Pitch-A-Friend Twin Cities event at Forgotten Star Brewing in Fridley. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

First in an occasional series:

Dressed in “Team Lisa” T-shirts, two friends posing as savvy business-minded “Sharks” ran through a tight presentation of why any potential investor in the audience would be smart to date their friend.

“When you invest in Lisa you invest in your own future,” they said, as part of their “Shark Tank”-themed slideshow that included details like their friend’s love of travel (characterized as her global brand) and her humor (ability to improve laughter among her colleagues by 42%).

A crowd of singles, friends and curious supporters filled an event space at Forgotten Star Brewing in Fridley last Tuesday night for Pitch-A-Friend, a weekly dating event series that asks those who know their single friend best to vouch for them with the help of a slideshow presentation.

It is one of a handful of app-alternative dating events getting buzz on social media in the Twin Cities as millennial and Gen-Z daters report a renewed interest in meeting people face to face. From run clubs, to community education classes, to board game nights, younger people are giving real life a try as levels of dating app fatigue rise.

Pitch-a-Friend started in Philadelphia in late 2022 and launched in the Twin Cities in February. It’s already one of the more popular chapters in the country, averaging 75 to 100 people at each event. One meet up at Minneapolis Cider Co. earlier this year drew more than 250 attendees, said Jackie Carper, 25, the local organizer. She’s heard at least one success story from that night.

“The cool thing about our events and other in-person singles events is that everyone’s there with the same intention,” Carper said. “It’s a lot more low pressure.”

‘What makes your friend awesome’

Participants vary in age, with most in their late 20s to mid 30s. There are queer nights, nerd nights and 40+ specific events. Straight men are always in demand and always do well, Carper said.

But a particular group’s attendance doesn’t make or break an event. The wingmen make it feel like a friend-focused party. And anyone attending might have a friend in mind for someone who’s been pitched.

A PowerPoint presentation for Sam Vucicevic. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Erika Lory introduces her friend Sam Vucicevic at Pitch-A-Friend. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The “Sharks” presentation was one of nine that night. With the help of a free drink token for courage, friends stand behind a podium with a mic in hand not unlike a school presentation, with a few Wi-Fi-related technical difficulties.

Those pitching should give the room basic information about work and hobbies, Carper said, as well as details that might spark conversation as potential dates mingle later, like favorite restaurants or movies.

“There’s a real opportunity for the friends to go deeper than just ‘this is their job,’ and ‘they have this many siblings.’ You really have the opportunity to tell us what makes your friend awesome,” Carper said.

Monica Lindley, who was pitched by two friends, decided to sign up when her mom sent her an Instagram video about the event. “Mama wins,” she said.

As a recent transplant, the idea resonated with Lindley as she dived into her new life in Minnesota. But that didn’t mean she wasn’t nervous.

“I’m not a big public speaker, so even just sitting there watching my friends talk about me is a little out of my comfort zone,” Lindley said.

Whether she made a connection or not, the experience would be a good story to share, Lindley, 26, said. But she was hopeful the pitch would spark a meet-cute as she is sick of the apps and aware of the advantages of meeting in person.

Stickers are labeled with attendees' dating preferences. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

“I mean, somebody can make you laugh and it changes the way that you feel about them,” she said.

Following the presentations, there’s a social hour for people to mingle over a beer — and maybe swap phone numbers with one of the pitchees.

Attendees wear green or red name tags to signal their openness to romantic connections. Recently they’ve added a sticker system to indicate whether attendees are interested in men, women and/or people of all genders, which was suggested by the Pitch community, Carper said.

Attendees hold up green and red flags to express their thoughts while emcee Jackie Carper talks during the event at Forgotten Star Brewing in Fridley. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

A few months ago, Alan Fernald, who attended his fifth Pitch-A-Friend event Tuesday, deleted the apps. While Fernald has yet to sign up to be pitched himself, he’s happy with how many interesting people he’s been able to meet at Pitch and elsewhere in person.

“It is so wholesome and high vibe,” Fernald said of the event. “And honestly, you wind up making new friends in the process.”

about the writer

Zoë Jackson

Reporter

Zoë Jackson is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune. She previously covered race and equity, St. Paul neighborhoods and young voters on the politics team.

See Moreicon

