Olson’s Cheers & Jeers: Klobuchar calls out Trump’s blatant money grab

There’s a suffocating blanket of secrecy surrounding the proposed, planned or perhaps imminent data center in Hermantown just south of Duluth. A Fortune 50 company is planning an energy-sucking behemoth of a project on 20 acres. City and St. Louis County leaders know who the company is, but they’ve signed nondisclosure agreements and are declining to reveal the company even as the project moves forward over substantial citizen concerns. What has been publicly gleaned about the project has come from journalistic digging. You can’t stop progress, but something of this magnitude requires public scrutiny along the way. Props to St. Louis County Commissioner Ashley Grimm who criticized the NDAs at a recent meeting. Hermantown resident Bob Kohlmeier, who owns property next to the proposed data center, nailed it when he said he was “losing faith and trust in government over these NDAs.” Government shouldn’t operate like a privately held business. We all deserve to know the plans, concessions and incentives being discussed for this site before they’re cemented.