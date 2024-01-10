ORLANDO – About 90 minutes before tipoff of the Timberwolves' 113-92 win over the Magic, everybody's phone inside the team's locker room buzzed. The music that was hooked up to one of the player's phones cut out as everyone got the notification that there was a tornado warning in the area.

It was an ominous sign for the team's travel plans later in the evening. A massive weather system that caused storms up and down the East Coast on Tuesday ended up having an impact on the Wolves' itinerary.

The team had to remain in Orlando overnight Tuesday instead of flying to Boston in advance of Wednesday's game against the Celtics. The Wolves will have to fly to Boston on Wednesday and play the team with the league's best record the same day.

"It's unfortunate that we have to fly the same day," center Rudy Gobert said. "It's still a good opportunity for us to get a win against a really good team. Hopefully, everything goes smooth, and we're able to get a little rest before the game. Unlucky schedule, playing the same day as your flight. I don't think I've ever done that."

The Wolves had to do that at least once in recent years. In March 2019, the Wolves got stuck in Denver on a travel day thanks to a so-called "bomb cyclone" and had to wait to fly into Utah the morning of their next game. Only Karl-Anthony Towns is still on the team from that time.

"Probably AAU seasons, that was the last time I did something like this," forward Jaden McDaniels said.

Mike Conley could recall only one time in his 16-year career that he traveled to a city the same day of a game.

"Not looking forward to it, not going to lie," he said.

The Wolves had the advantage of playing a team with travel issues earlier this season when the Pacers had maintenance issues with a plane and had trouble securing another one prior to a Wolves win on Dec. 16. Indiana arrived in Minnesota that afternoon before playing at 7 p.m.

The Celtics will be rested; they had an off day on Tuesday.