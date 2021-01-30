Ricky Rubio isn't under any illusions about how his second stint with the Timberwolves has started. It has been a struggle for Rubio to find any kind of footing this season. He is averaging just 6.2 points per game, a career low, 5.8 assists, a career low, and shooting just 34%, a career low.

"Trying to pick it up, but it's tough," Rubio said Wednesday. "It is what it is. There's no excuses. I'm going to keep working hard. I've been in the league for 10 years and I know who I am, but it's off. My game is not here, and I've got to find it."

Rubio has been in an out of the starting lineup, and he missed some time under the NBA's COVID protocols. It makes for a rough start in a jagged season, but that's little consolation when Rubio has been in this deep of a funk. He was trying his best not to dwell on it, hoping that, and hard work, will get him out of his slump.

"There's a fine line of overthinking," Rubio said. "Sometimes, if you think too much, it's bad for you, but you can't just let it go and go out there. You've got to fix it if things are not working. Got to feel better with the system, with what we're running, and as a point guard, I've got to do my job."

• Entering Friday's game, 40 % of the Timberwolves' points this season have been scored by players under the age of 23, while no other team in the NBA gets more than one-third of its points from players under 23.

• Having scored 25 points in a loss to Golden State Wednesday, Malik Beasley has eight games with 20 or more points this season, the most on the team. Beasley entered Friday's game averaging 19.9 points per game, up from 11.2 last season, the third-largest increase in the league this season.

• Jarrett Culver missed his second game with a left ankle sprain. A source indicated Culver would be out 10 to 14 days from the original injury, which was Jan. 25.

• Center Naz Reid was ruled out because of a right wrist sprain incurred in the fourth quarter of Wednesday's game at Golden State. A source said the injury is not considered major.

Staff Writer Kent Youngblood contributed to this report.