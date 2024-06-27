So much for the NBA draft being a relatively boring exercise for the Timberwolves this year. Tim Connelly isn't one to sit idle and be boring.

The Wolves president of basketball operations continued to operate with the urgency of a shotgun marriage. Reaching the Western Conference finals was a fun ride, but Connelly's draft-night actions Wednesday displayed a hunger for more.

Connelly landed ultra-explosive Kentucky guard Rob Dillingham with the No. 8 overall pick by trading the San Antonio Spurs a first-round pick so far in the future that its impact is irrelevant in the immediacy of the moment.

The Spurs received a 2031 unprotected first-round pick in the deal. Seven years is an eternity in the business of professional sports. The NBA might be playing games on Mars by then.

Who cares about that pick right now with the Wolves firmly positioned in win-now mode?

Connelly's brief tenure as basketball boss has been marked by aggressive, all-in deal-making with the intent of constructing a championship contender. He executed a blockbuster trade for Rudy Gobert that cost a boatload of draft picks and set in motion the creation of a new identity for the team.

That move was made with defense in mind. The trade for Dillingham was all about offense. Connelly punctuated his impressive night by keeping the No. 27 overall pick, which he used to select Illinois athletic wing Terrence Shannon Jr.

The Wolves owned a championship defense and a below-average offense this season. Sometimes the answer to problems is easy. Make it a priority.

The Boston Celtics won the NBA Championship by losing only three playoff games total in four series. A side-by-side comparison with the Celtics reinforces the difference between a champion and a final four team.

The Wolves and Celtics were the NBA's two best defensive teams this season, finishing No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, in defensive rating.

The Celtics finished No. 1 in offensive rating. The Wolves were 17th.

That's a wide gap.

The Wolves desperately need more reliable perimeter shooting and more scoring options. Dillingham and Shannon provide a scorer's skill set in different body types and playing styles.

The Celtics' blueprint included surrounding superstars Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown with a bunch of capable shooters. The Wolves' reliance on big lineups gives them a different blueprint, but the shooting component is a common thread.

Dillingham is a true scorer and three-point shooter. Pairing him with Anthony Edwards gives the Wolves two guards who can create offense for themselves and teammates. Shannon was college basketball's third-leading scorer this past season at 23.0 points per game.

Making a splash in the draft was Connelly's best option because a roster filled with mega-contracts has pushed the payroll into the luxury tax, leaving Connelly little room to maneuver in upgrading the roster. Ownership also displayed its commitment by signing off on the expensive price that comes with adding the No. 8 overall pick.

Connelly has shown an inclination to shake things up with personnel, but a run-it-back approach with the same core is a smart strategy.

To trade or not trade Karl-Anthony Towns remains a popular talker for fans of the team, but the Wolves are closer to the top of the NBA than even the middle right now, so why deviate from the plan without finding out if the team can build upon its significant advancement this season?

Improving the offense is necessary in continuing a championship trajectory. The Wolves had too many streaky shooters in their rotation. If teams don't fear the Wolves' perimeter shooting, they will continue to slack off and swarm Edwards when he drives to the basket.

The season autopsy conducted by Connelly and coach Chris Finch must include a thorough examination of why Jaden McDaniels' shooting regressed so significantly. His three-point percentage plummeted from 39.8% to 33.7% in one season.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker shot 29% on three-pointers in the playoffs. Kyle Anderson, who is a free agent, is a smart player but a liability as a shooter. Towns also lost his shooting touch in the Dallas series.

Improvement offensively can and must come from within. Connelly figured that alone isn't enough. So he did what he usually does. He focused on the present and took a big swing.