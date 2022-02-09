SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Karl-Anthony Towns added to his duties on All-Star weekend as the league announced he would participate in the three-point contest. Towns will be competing against former teammate and Bulls guard Zach LaVine. Towns is shooting 41% from three-point range.
"I think he's one of the best shooters in the league irrespective of position on the floor," Wolves coach Chris Finch said. "When you watch him shoot around in workouts or in practice, he doesn't miss. He's an easy guy to rebound for."
Others taking part in the contest include Memphis' Desmond Bane, New Orleans' C.J. McCollum, the Clippers' Luke Kennard, Brooklyn's Patty Mills, Atlanta's Trae Young and Toronto's Fred VanVleet.
