The Timberwolves are adding to their front office and in the process they are poaching from the team that eliminated them in the playoffs.
The Wolves are hiring Steve Senior as an assistant general manager, a source confirmed. Senior worked in Memphis in player development and director of video operations.
The Grizzlies defeated the Wolves 4-2 in the playoffs. Senior also worked with multiple Wolves staffers during stints with the Knicks and Rockets, where his time intersected with Wolves coach Chris Finch, then an assistant with the Rockets.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Puck Drop
NCHC names St. Cloud State AD Heather Weems as its new commissioner
She replaces Josh Fenton, who helped build the league and recently became commissioner of the Summit League.
Wolves
Timberwolves hire assistant GM from Memphis organization
Steve Senior worked in player development for the Grizzlies.
Sports
Munoz shoots 60 at Byron Nelson, record 2nd this season
Sebastian Munoz shot a 12-under 60 in the opening round of the Byron Nelson on Thursday, following his only bogey with an impressive mid-round surge to become the first player in PGA Tour history with two rounds of 60 or better in the same season.
Outdoors
Anderson: 43 years after catch, record walleye moves back to Gunflint Trail
When LeRoy Chiovitte of Hermantown died three years ago, he left no specific plans for the record fish he caught during the opening weekend of the 1979 fishing season. But now it has a new home.
Sports
Rich Strike will skip Preakness, still expected to run in Belmont
Rich Strike will not run in the Preakness after his major upset to win the Kentucky Derby, keeping horse racing from having a Triple Crown winner for a fourth consecutive year.