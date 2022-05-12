The Timberwolves are adding to their front office and in the process they are poaching from the team that eliminated them in the playoffs.

The Wolves are hiring Steve Senior as an assistant general manager, a source confirmed. Senior worked in Memphis in player development and director of video operations.

The Grizzlies defeated the Wolves 4-2 in the playoffs. Senior also worked with multiple Wolves staffers during stints with the Knicks and Rockets, where his time intersected with Wolves coach Chris Finch, then an assistant with the Rockets.