LOS ANGELES – It's been a tough start scoring-wise for Mike Conley in his tenure with the Timberwolves.

But when the Wolves badly needed buckets Friday night, Conley delivered to lift the Wolves to a 110-102 victory over the Lakers.

Conley hit a needed three to put the Wolves six with 1 minute, 13 seconds to play. Then he iced the game with a runner in the lane to put the Wolves up eight with 43.1 seconds left.

The Wolves held on despite nearly losing a 14-point lead in the fourth quarter. The Lakers cut it to three multiple times, but Conley prevented them from coming all the way back. Conley had 14 points. Rudy Gobert led the Wolves with 22 points and 14 rebounds while Anthony Edwards had 19. Anthony Davis led the Lakers with 38.

The Wolves had to withstand an early barrage from Davis, who had 16 in the first quarter.

The Lakers led by as much as seven in the early going.

The Wolves found their legs defensively in the second quarter, when they held Los Angeles to just 28% shooting, but they shot just 33% themselves. The Wolves appeared poised to make a run, when they took a 53-44 lead shortly after David exited the first half at the 4:36 mark with three fouls.

But instead, the Lakers cut into the lead as the Wolves cored just three points the rest of the half. Minnesota took a 56-55 lead into the locker room.

The Wolves came out and continued their defensive intensity in the third quarter and were able to rebuild their lead to as much as 10, 79-69. But Gobert picked up his fourth foul and the Wolves had to navigate the rest of the quarter without him. The Lakers were able to stay within striking distance, 83-76, by the end of the quarter. Davis had 29 through three while Edwards had 16 on 6-for-14.