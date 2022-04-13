The Timberwolves defeated the lowly Detroit Pistons 118-105 on the first Sunday of February at Target Center. Point guard D'Angelo Russell was asked postgame about the impact of Patrick Beverley, his veteran partner in the backcourt.

As expected, Russell paid tribute to Beverley, although that was not the headline in his response. That prize was won by Russell's reference to the Timberwolves' fans being "quiet'' of the posterior nature.

"I think it's good to have somebody like [Beverley]," Russell said. "It kind of wakes people up."

Normally, insulting the customers would lead to much criticism, but this is the NBA, with an edgier audience that's more likely to smile at such a remark and take it as a challenge.

Which is what happened with Wolves crowds. Russell dinged 'em and they became rowdier.

It also helped the Wolves won 15 of their next 20 to put aside any doubt they would be participating in the NBA's postseason for the second time in 18 years.

And it was only this franchise's dreadful fortune — that in a season in which the Wolves went 46-36 to secure seventh place in the Western Conference, this would be the first full season since 1984 that would not guarantee official standing as a "playoff" team.

The NBA tried out the ridiculous play-in tournaments for finishers seven-through-10 in 2021 in both conferences after the second COVID season, drew some TV viewers and has now made those play-ins a fixture to kick off the postseason.

On Tuesday night, the seventh-place Timberwolves were hosting the eighth-place, Paul George-reinforced L.A. Clippers.

Winning meant the Wolves advancing to play No. 2-seeded Memphis in a series starting Saturday. Losing meant another chance to reach the playoffs on Friday, with that prize being a chance to lose in five games or one fewer vs. No. 1-seeded Phoenix starting Sunday.

Thus, 11 weeks later, the onus on Tuesday had moved from the fans to get louder to Russell to bring his A-game and pay a serious dividend on a contract paying him $30 million for this season.

Russell came to the Wolves in a trade with Golden State on Feb. 7, 2019. Andrew Wiggins went to the Warriors. Wiggins was a flatliner as a personality and had become so as a player, causing the Minnesota media and fans to congratulate basketball boss Gersson Rosas for getting rid of him.

Those praising the since-fired Rosas still add that trade to his list of accomplishments as a short-termer in Minnesota.

The trade has become more debatable. Wiggins has improved with that Warriors cast (even erroneously starting the All-Star Game this season), while Russell's inconsistency has become evident in Minnesota.

Personally, I can't remember changing my view on a Wolves player as often as has been the case with Russell in 2021-22. First quarter of the season: Yuck. Middle half of the season: He's better than I thought. Last quarter of season: You never know with D-Lo.

This is a very old-school analysis: The Timberwolves are 27-11 when Russell shoots 40%. They are 12-15 when he's under 40%. They are also 7-10 when he doesn't play.

Asked what Russell has brought to this winning season, coach Chris Finch said: "He has been a big factor because of his ability to make tough shots in close games."

A few minutes earlier, Finch was talking about "tough shots" being the norm at this time of year, meaning the playoffs and now the play-ins.

Finch's first full season went well enough to get him a contract extension announced Monday that gets him paid through 2025-26. Getting close to Russell's best a sizable percentage of the time appears to remain a challenge for Finch.

Late last month, the Suns won 125-116 at Target Center. Russell was 3-for-9 and totaled six points in 27 minutes. He displayed his chagrin by sitting away from teammates during sideline huddles in the fourth quarter.

Asked about that maneuver, Russell said: "Just depends on how the game goes, if I'm mad or something. I might be airing out some steam. If I didn't like the rotation or something, I'd rather get my space and re-evaluate ..."

Such is life with D-Lo, a complete 180-degree turn from the flatliner Wiggins became as a max player with the Timberwolves.

Never more important for the Wolves to have the Russell arrow pointing upward than it was against these Clippers — reinforced, well-coached and ready for the time of year when "tough shots" decide.

Russell can make those, his coach said, and the level of accuracy in that was a big part of the late-night's drama, wasn't it?