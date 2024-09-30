Why age is a plus: Precious has a ton of experience evaluating human nature, which has proved useful in the series’ 24 previous books, with a new one almost annually since “The No. Ladies Detective Agency” debuted in 1998. We’re not sure how old she is, but she already was middle-aged in 1998 and she seems to age roughly in real time. That means she has developed a broad network of distant relatives that reaches to the corners of her small African nation, so she almost always knows somebody who knows somebody who can help solve her latest case.