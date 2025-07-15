The Supreme Court will allow Trump to fire federal education workers. How will it affect Minnesota?

The Supreme Court will allow the Trump Administration to fire more than 1,300 workers who administer grants, handle civil rights complaints and certify schools for federal financial aid purposes.
That decision comes as the Trump Administration eyes broad reductions in the size of the federal workforce. It also comes on the heels of the administration withholding funding for after-school and summer programming and the passage of the massive tax and spending package earlier this month, which included cuts to student lending.
Here’s what this latest move to scale back federal involvement in education could mean for Minnesotans.
Budgetary uncertainties
Changes to U.S. Department of Education [DOE] staff could worsen financial uncertainty that arose after the withholding of federal funds earlier this month left districts and educators unsure how to manage recently approved school budgets.
Projects that saw their funding frozen included:
- Minneapolis Public Schools, $2,229,902 for educator recruitment and development.
- Bemidji Area Schools, $899,914 for after-school academic enrichment opportunities for students attending low-performing schools.
- St. Cloud Area School District, $252,446 to support English-language learners.
According to a news release when the DOE first announced the layoffs, the department will still award grants, but that “all divisions within the Department are impacted ... with some divisions requiring significant reorganization.”
The Office of English Language Acquisition, which focused on programming for English-language learners, though, was completely eliminated. In 2024, the office awarded over $11 million to Minnesota.
That could pose an additional threat to ESL programs that also lost funding earlier this month.