U.S. Supreme Court decision clears way for students with disabilities to sue — but will they?

With its recent unanimous decision siding with a Maple Grove teen over disability accommodations, the U.S. Supreme Court removed decades of precedent that effectively blocked students with disabilities in Minnesota and elsewhere from suing schools for discrimination.
That could have broad implications for Minnesota school districts, with some legal experts saying the decision could prompt more lawsuits against school districts and increase special education costs for schools.
“It’s always hard to figure out ... but it certainly rebalances the playing field in a way that this should lead schools to be more careful,” said attorney Roman Martinez, who represents Ava Tharpe, the teen whose family took her decade-long fight for school accommodations to the nation’s highest court.
Many education leaders, parents and school district officials, however, say it’s still too soon to see how the Supreme Court decision could change special education accommodations or disability discrimination claims.
Earlier this month, by a 9-0 vote, the nation’s high court sided with the Tharpes in their case against Osseo Area Schools and ruled that families alleging special education discrimination do not have to prove public school officials acted in bad faith when failing to make needed accommodations.
The case, which centered on Tharpe’s request for a later school day due to a rare form of epilepsy that makes her prone to seizures in the morning, can now return to a lower court.
More school lawsuits?
Since a 1982 case before the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals, families were barred from suing if they couldn’t prove school officials intentionally discriminated against their children.
This month’s decision written by Chief Justice John Roberts clears the way for the Tharpes and other families who had been barred from suing schools to now take school districts to court.